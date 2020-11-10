If you battle to renew your vehicle licence, put it in writing to your insurer





The focus is on a problem you may well be experiencing or fearing the fact if you have an expired driver's licence and you've battled to renew it you are potentially at risk in terms of your insurance policy should you get involved in an accident or something similar

To get the perspective of insurance company Old Mutual is insurance expert Christelle Colman.

The problem is big enough for us to put controls and policies in place internally to make sure that we deal with it. Christelle Colman, Insurance expert - Old Mutual

We fully subscribe to the principle of treating customers fairly, so each client will be handled on its own merit. Obviously, policy-holders must still try and get their licences renewed and not just let it go but if you are unable to or are involved in a car accident or whether it's your driver's licence or car licence we will look at the merit if that client. Christelle Colman, Insurance expert - Old Mutual

All policy wordings in the South African market will say that there is no cover, but I've seen other insurance companies are taking the same approach as well, so there is definitely a fair approach when it comes to this specific topic. Christelle Colman, Insurance expert - Old Mutual

How will a customer demonstrate having made a decent effort to get the licence sorted out because presumably, the companies don't want to be taken fo a ride?

Our advice to our customers is, if you are going to battling for whatever reason it is, going to the municipality and not finding any joy in the renewal of the licence or whatever that reason is, put it in writing to your insurance company so that you've got in on the record. Christelle Colman, Insurance expert - Old Mutual

