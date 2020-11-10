Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care)

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 06:25
Restaurants can look forward to offering al fresco style dining experience
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday - Cape Country Routes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
William Stephens - Chairman of Cape Country Routes | Owner of De Hoop Collection.
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Warrant of arrest out for Ace Magashule
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 07:20
Untitled: Brackenfell HS SGB loses court bid against EFF
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marvin Charles - Metro writer at Cape Argus
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel - Community cohesion helped or hindered by digital realm?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vanessa Raphaely
Prof Lindy Heinecken - Head of the Department of Sociology at Stellenbosch University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Coct vs Activists-Latest on Kataza
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:34
#TheCornerOffice-Dr Des Fernandes-Environ Skincare
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Des Fernandes - Founder and Scientific Director of Environ Skin Care
Today at 10:45
Renting vs Buying in SA's Property Market: The Pros and The Cons
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital (disruptive fintech funder)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dov Girnun - Founder & CEO at Merchantec Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care) Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner. 10 November 2020 9:00 PM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
If you battle to renew your vehicle licence, put it in writing to your insurer Old Mutual insurance expert Christelle Colman says each client will be handled on its own merit. 10 November 2020 6:21 PM
View all Local
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
Organisers who excluded black pupils must be held accountable - EFF Member of Parliament Piaba Madokwe says the party doesn't regret picketing outside the Brackenfell High School. 10 November 2020 1:10 PM
We are not going to force diversity quotas at private events - Debbie Schäfer Western Cape Education MEC condemns the violence that took place outside Brackenfell High School but says it was a private event 10 November 2020 8:03 AM
View all Politics
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
'Civil servants earn too much and do too little' Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 9 November 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Sport
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
[WATCH] Kenneth Copeland laughs at media for declaring Joe Biden as winner Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2020 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
View all Opinion
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care)

10 November 2020 9:00 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Discovery Health
Primary healthcare
Medical insurance
Board of Healthcare Funders
Hylton Kallner
medical schemes
Discovery SA
Discovery Primary Care
medical schemes regulator
health cover

Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner.

An industry association (Board of Healthcare Funders) has effectively revoked the permission given to Discovery to provide more affordable healthcare products.

The BHF took the matter to the medical schemes regulator, which had provided the applicable exemption in the first place.

The decision affects the Discovery Primary Care range.

Smiling doctor with young patient. Image: 123rf

This is the description of the product on the company website: "Discovery Primary Care is an employer funded healthcare-related benefit for employees. It is not a medical scheme."

It covers things like consultations with general practitioners, basic medicines, dentistry, radiology and pathology.

The products have been on the market for about five years and meet an essential need says Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery SA.

At the core of the matter is that medical schemes themselves want to be able to offer these products, he says.

Up until now only insurance companies have been offered this exemption, or been able to take advantage of this exemption process. More medical schemes want access to it.

Hylton Kallner, CEO - Discovery SA

He explains the technicalities:

Medical schemes have to provide what's called prescribed minimum benefits... and that effectively sets almost a minimum premium for the medical scheme, because you have to provide those benefits... Health insurance products don't have to.

Hylton Kallner, CEO - Discovery SA

The case is one between the Board of Healthcare Funders [BHF] and accountable medical schemes in terms of the license that's been given to Discovery Life to sell low-cost life insurance and the process we went through in order to get that exemption...

Hylton Kallner, CEO - Discovery SA

Kallner emphasizes that clients who are already on the plan are not affected by the decision.

These are very important products for South Africans, particularly at this point in time... We have about 100,000 members on this product...

Hylton Kallner, CEO - Discovery SA

Essentially the ruling of the appeal board that adjudicated on this has said that the exemption wasn't exceptional at the time (which is one of the requirements) and therefore the council and ourselves have got to go back to the drawing board.

Hylton Kallner, CEO - Discovery SA

Kallner says most employers want to cover their staff within the scope of primary healthcare needs.

He believes these products will move into the regulated, medical scheme environment in time.

For more detail, listen below:


More from Business

150709telkom1.jpg

Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content

10 November 2020 7:49 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance

10 November 2020 7:02 PM

ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190920ndlovugif

'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'

9 November 2020 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

movie music entertainment streaming 123rf

New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch

9 November 2020 7:39 PM

Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

105148597-sjpg

'Civil servants earn too much and do too little'

9 November 2020 7:09 PM

Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Biden Kamala Harris 123rf 123rfWorld

'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'

9 November 2020 6:39 PM

Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influenza flu jab vaccine 123rf 123rflifestyle

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

9 November 2020 6:24 PM

Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

instagram-social-media-mobile-app-Facebook-online-platform-cellphone-123rf

Banks must get over 'Please DM us' because customers want a public response

9 November 2020 4:20 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says banks need to hire more people and train them on how to handle queries online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

starbucks-coffee-shop-chair-franchise-store-123rf

Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300

6 November 2020 11:24 AM

Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171012-jse-edjpg

A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership

5 November 2020 8:14 PM

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

150709telkom1.jpg

Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content

10 November 2020 7:49 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

licence-1jpg

If you battle to renew your vehicle licence, put it in writing to your insurer

10 November 2020 6:21 PM

Old Mutual insurance expert Christelle Colman says each client will be handled on its own merit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

Magashule's arrest is not a political matter but a legal one - Lesiba Teffo

10 November 2020 5:32 PM

Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo says ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa must tell people to allow due processes to take place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

Gauteng Education spent R98 million in September to sanitise buildings - report

10 November 2020 4:30 PM

Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says the Expenditure Disclosure report shows that the money was paid to 28 companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

We are going to need to reduce public sector wage bill - Busa's Cas Coovadia

10 November 2020 3:33 PM

Business Unity South Africa has revealed the findings of its report on the country's public wage bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

[BREAKING NEWS] Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ace Magashule

10 November 2020 2:33 PM

A warrant of arrest has been issued for the ANC’s secretary-general Ace Magashule, according to Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hangwani-mulaudzijpg

Hawks haven't received formal complaint against Mulaudzi, are establishing facts

10 November 2020 1:29 PM

National head Godfrey Lebeya says Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has opened an inquiry based on media information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gynaecologist examines pregnant woman birth obstetrics 123rflifestyle 123rf

Demystifying connection between social grants and teenage pregnancy

10 November 2020 12:16 PM

Medical Research Council Samantha Willan says older generations believe younger generations are reckless and lack morals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201110-brackenfell-edjpg

Brackenfell: You can't use EFF and peaceful in one sentence - DA's Madikizela

10 November 2020 12:02 PM

Democratic Alliance Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the behaviour of EFF is exactly the same way the Nazis started.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

water-tap-faucet-plumbing-123rf

Communities take City of Joburg to court as 'our people are billed incorrectly'

9 November 2020 5:06 PM

LDECA chairperson Majiet Amien says pensioners are being billed millions and that is unacceptable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

