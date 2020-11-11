FS has waited with bated breath for Magashule's arrest - ANC veteran Ike Moroe





Veteran Ike Moroe and former advisor to African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says the Free State community has been waiting with bated breath Magashule's arrest.

This comes after the Hawks on Tuesday confirmed that arrest warrant for Magashule who is set to appear in court in Bloemfontein on Friday.

He is accused of scoring between R1 million and R10 million from the failed project during his tenure as premier in the Free State.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Moroe says corruption has become a norm in the Free State.

If comrade Ace feels like he is not guilty, he is fortunate that he will have his day in court. As the community, we are highly motivated to see that at last, the wheels of justice are turning. Ike Moroe, ANC veteran and former advisor to Ace Magashule

