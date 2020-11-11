[WATCH] Man lands a job after posting CV on a huge truck





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Kenneth Copeland laughs at media for declaring Joe Biden as winner

Man lands a job after posting CV on a huge truck

Social media is talking after a man landed a job after he posted his CV on a huge truck.

Click here to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: