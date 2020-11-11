[WATCH] News reporter swears on camera before doing live crossing





News reporter swears on camera before doing live crossing

Social media is talking after a news reporter started swearing just before doing a live crossing.

Watch the moment below:

Relatable live shot on MSNBC:



Anchor: “Ken what have you learned?”



Ken Dilanian: “Shit. Fuck.”



Anchor: “Okay, seems like we lost Ken.” pic.twitter.com/IR62q4pkMF — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) November 10, 2020

