[WATCH] News reporter swears on camera before doing live crossing
News reporter swears on camera before doing live crossing
Social media is talking after a news reporter started swearing just before doing a live crossing.
Watch the moment below:
Relatable live shot on MSNBC:— Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) November 10, 2020
Anchor: “Ken what have you learned?”
Ken Dilanian: “Shit. Fuck.”
Anchor: “Okay, seems like we lost Ken.” pic.twitter.com/IR62q4pkMF
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
