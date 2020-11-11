Some parts of Emfuleni Municipality miraculously have water on by-election day

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
EWN: Magashule to cooperate with authorities
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:16
EWN: By-elections
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
EWN: NPA want to add racketeering charges to Panday's charge sheet
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:45
Omotoso denied leave to appeal
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Devon Koen, Journalist with the Herald
Today at 15:50
Integrity Icons: Advocate Constance Moitse awarded for being exemplary public servants
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Constance Moitse is Director of Investigations for Counter Corruption at the Department of Home Affairs
Today at 16:10
EWN: Anti-corruption task team probing over 200 cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 16:20
Surfacing Book Webinar
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
AJ Venter, Ex South African Rugby Player
Today at 16:45
U.N. urges Mozambique to investigate reported massacres, beheadings
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Terrorism expert at The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (Acled)
Today at 16:50
Support for Kgomotso Modise
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 17:20
SA scientists develop ground-breaking nanobodies for COVID-19 detection and therapy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Tahir Pillay, head of Pathology and Chemical Pathology at the UP
Today at 18:09
ANC to address the media regarding Secretary General Ace Magashule's warrant of arrest. Will the SG step down?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
All hands on deck to reignite South Africa’s economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital (disruptive fintech funder)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dov Girnun - Founder & CEO at Merchantec Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Some parts of Emfuleni Municipality miraculously have water on by-election day Emfuleni mayor Gift Moerane says they owe Rand Water R600 million and they are working on solving the sewage issue. 11 November 2020 11:09 AM
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care) Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner. 10 November 2020 9:00 PM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
View all Local
Service delivery displeasure leads to low by-election voter turnout in Emfuleni Election analyst Wayne Sussman and Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka reflect on voting taking place across the country. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud. 11 November 2020 12:13 PM
FS has waited with bated breath for Magashule's arrest - ANC veteran Ike Moroe The former advisor to the secretary-general says he is happy that the wheels of justice seem to be turning. 11 November 2020 7:26 AM
View all Politics
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man lands a job after posting CV on a huge truck Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] News reporter swears on camera before doing live crossing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2020 8:29 AM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Some parts of Emfuleni Municipality miraculously have water on by-election day

11 November 2020 11:09 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Rand Water
Emfuleni Local Municipality
sewage spill
Emfuleni Mayor
Emfuleni water cuts
Emfuleni ANC
by-elections

Emfuleni mayor Gift Moerane says they owe Rand Water R600 million and they are working on solving the sewage issue.

Some residents in Evaton in the Vaal District says they will not particulate in the by-elections because the government has failed them.

The troubled Emfuleni Municipality is facing major financial problems, with service delivery at a standstill in most areas.

The municipality owes Rand Water over R600 million which has resulted in water supply being cut in most areas.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Emfuleni mayor Gift Moerane says because of old infrastructure that is dilapidated, they are losing water due to leakages.

We owe Rand Water over R600 million. We are losing 42% of water that is not accounted for because of leakages. We lose water underground.

Gift Moerane, Emfuleni mayor

Moerane says they have come up with prepaid meters that they will use to measure water usage.

When our members come to install those meters please allow them because we must know how much you use and how much we owe Rand Water.

Gift Moerane, Emfuleni mayor

He adds that there are no reservoirs in Emfuleni and water comes directly from Rand Water.

Water was coming directly from Rand Water and that was causing too much pressure especially at night. More water was escaping in the yards where there are leakages.

Gift Moerane, Emfuleni mayor

However, Emfuleni resident Teboho Theoha says the Vaal as a whole has sewage spill everywhere and there is no accountability.

There is no accountability. I am not going to vote today, all of a sudden there is water today. I even had to sell a house because I can't get any return on my investment.

Teboho Theoha, Broadcaster and resident

Community leader Nthabiseng Mthimkuli says the area has a poor sewage system and government must send the Hawks to arrest looters so service delivery can continue.

We have a lot of issue at Emfuleni one of them is the poor sewage system. There are houses that can't be allocated because of the sewage spillage.

Nthabiseng Mthimkuli, Community Leader

In Zone 14 we don't have shack or people who steal water and electricity so how come we are affected? When you enter Sebokeng you are met with sewage until you exit.

Nthabiseng Mthimkuli, Community Leader

Listen to the full conversation below...


11 November 2020 11:09 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Rand Water
Emfuleni Local Municipality
sewage spill
Emfuleni Mayor
Emfuleni water cuts
Emfuleni ANC
by-elections

More from Local

edlpng

Edenglen High School: Fight over R25 leads to criminal charges

11 November 2020 2:24 PM

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Wednesday to find out more details about the viral video.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tembekajpg

Resignation of top advocates highlights transformation challenges - Ngcukaitobi

11 November 2020 2:22 PM

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi describes in detail barriers one has to jump to become a senior advocate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-patientjpg

Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care)

10 November 2020 9:00 PM

Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150709telkom1.jpg

Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content

10 November 2020 7:49 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

licence-1jpg

If you battle to renew your vehicle licence, put it in writing to your insurer

10 November 2020 6:21 PM

Old Mutual insurance expert Christelle Colman says each client will be handled on its own merit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

Magashule's arrest is not a political matter but a legal one - Lesiba Teffo

10 November 2020 5:32 PM

Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo says ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa must tell people to allow due processes to take place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

Gauteng Education spent R98 million in September to sanitise buildings - report

10 November 2020 4:30 PM

Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says the Expenditure Disclosure report shows that the money was paid to 28 companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

We are going to need to reduce public sector wage bill - Busa's Cas Coovadia

10 November 2020 3:33 PM

Business Unity South Africa has revealed the findings of its report on the country's public wage bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

[BREAKING NEWS] Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ace Magashule

10 November 2020 2:33 PM

A warrant of arrest has been issued for the ANC’s secretary-general Ace Magashule, according to Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hangwani-mulaudzijpg

Hawks haven't received formal complaint against Mulaudzi, are establishing facts

10 November 2020 1:29 PM

National head Godfrey Lebeya says Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has opened an inquiry based on media information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We are going to need to reduce public sector wage bill - Busa's Cas Coovadia

Local

FS has waited with bated breath for Magashule's arrest - ANC veteran Ike Moroe

Politics

Some parts of Emfuleni Municipality miraculously have water on by-election day

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Some Evaton residents say by-elections are last hope for better services

11 November 2020 2:03 PM

Govt's anti-corruption task team probing over 200 cases, Scopa hears

11 November 2020 12:56 PM

FS asbestos corruption case postponed to February next year

11 November 2020 12:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA