Some parts of Emfuleni Municipality miraculously have water on by-election day





Some residents in Evaton in the Vaal District says they will not particulate in the by-elections because the government has failed them.

The troubled Emfuleni Municipality is facing major financial problems, with service delivery at a standstill in most areas.

The municipality owes Rand Water over R600 million which has resulted in water supply being cut in most areas.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Emfuleni mayor Gift Moerane says because of old infrastructure that is dilapidated, they are losing water due to leakages.

We owe Rand Water over R600 million. We are losing 42% of water that is not accounted for because of leakages. We lose water underground. Gift Moerane, Emfuleni mayor

Moerane says they have come up with prepaid meters that they will use to measure water usage.

When our members come to install those meters please allow them because we must know how much you use and how much we owe Rand Water. Gift Moerane, Emfuleni mayor

He adds that there are no reservoirs in Emfuleni and water comes directly from Rand Water.

Water was coming directly from Rand Water and that was causing too much pressure especially at night. More water was escaping in the yards where there are leakages. Gift Moerane, Emfuleni mayor

However, Emfuleni resident Teboho Theoha says the Vaal as a whole has sewage spill everywhere and there is no accountability.

There is no accountability. I am not going to vote today, all of a sudden there is water today. I even had to sell a house because I can't get any return on my investment. Teboho Theoha, Broadcaster and resident

Community leader Nthabiseng Mthimkuli says the area has a poor sewage system and government must send the Hawks to arrest looters so service delivery can continue.

We have a lot of issue at Emfuleni one of them is the poor sewage system. There are houses that can't be allocated because of the sewage spillage. Nthabiseng Mthimkuli, Community Leader

In Zone 14 we don't have shack or people who steal water and electricity so how come we are affected? When you enter Sebokeng you are met with sewage until you exit. Nthabiseng Mthimkuli, Community Leader

Listen to the full conversation below...