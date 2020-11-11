Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst
Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst, has tackled the issue of rating agencies after developing an interest in the topic while doing his Masters in Political Philosophy at the University of Essex in the UK.
He speaks to Clement Manyathela on who or what exactly are rating agencies and where their institutional influence comes from to such an extent that finance ministers all over the world scurry to make them happy.
The role of the ratings agencies is to tell you how likely you are to get your money back. The problem is when governments put that responsibility in private hands. They are given permission by governments but they are not government institutions.Zama Moyo, Writer and independent policy analyst
The ratings that they give don't necessarily downgrade at the same pace. For example, some countries such as Kenya and Rwanda, which have had technological advancement, are kept at sub-prime investment, below South Africa.Zama Moyo, Writer and independent policy analyst
The agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa. They don't treat African bonds as they do other countries.Zama Moyo, Writer and independent policy analyst
Moyo says is ti advisable for countries to project a positive image for investors and agencies.
Listen below for the full interview...
