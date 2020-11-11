Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Resignation of top advocates highlights transformation challenges - Ngcukaitobi

11 November 2020 2:22 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Ishmael Semenya
Anton Katz
Thembeka Ngcukaitobi

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi describes in detail barriers one has to jump to become a senior advocate.

There have been two notable resignations by senior counsel in the past few weeks. Advocate Ishmael Semenya resigned from the Johannesburg Society of Advocates last month. His gripe was a decision taken to prevent non-members of the bar from practising in chambers.

Last week advocate Anton Katz wrote a letter quitting the Cape Bar after a dispute over the organisation's housing policy which forces members to approved to chambers.

There has a lot of chatter within legal circles about this and what it means. Writing on his Facebook page, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi says these resignations and a close reading of their letter show a lack of transformation within the legal profession.

Advocate Ngcukaitobi joins Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report to tell us more.

The profession generally is top-down. There is a lot of power, money and prestige at the top of the profession, which tends to be dominated by people who have acquired the status of senior counsel. For historical reasons, those are primarily white men, very few African and very few women, of course, the colour bar.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

The authoritarianism refers to the top-down structure of the profession where there is a lot of power at the top and there is contestation to stay afloat if you are at the bottom of the rung. Once you add into the mix the challenge of transformation, the problem of authoritarianism is amplified by consideration of both race and gender. That issue then gives rise to this problem that is at stake here which is the housing rules of both the Cape Bar and the Johannesburg Bar.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

The bar is historically an elite profession. That elitism emanates from the structure of the profession. The first problem is the requirements of entry. You are required to undertake pupillage, which in most bars is one year but it's an unpaid pupillage unlike training to become an attorney where by law you must be remunerated. very few Africans who have acquired university qualifications on the back of student loans and debt for the parents can afford to take one year without payment

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

So there is a massive barrier to entry. Then after that you have to write a very rigorous exam, which also imposes its own unique challenges. Once you have finished, you must spend time as a junior advocate. Briefs are very hard to come by if you are an unknown entity. You depend primarily on the role to played by the senior members who can take you under their wing, make recommendations for your name. Only after a while, if you survive the first three years, can you really stabilise, which is why there is a very high turnover rate at the one-to-three-year level.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

The last figure that I looked at in the Johannesburg Bar was that the numbers the turnover, particularly of the African women and blacks in general was high as 83% in the first three years of practice, so it is a very significant barrier to entry.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

At the top it all looks personally prestigious but at the bottom, it is extremely hard to survive and to make it. But of course, it is not impossible. One of the contributing factors is that the profession does not have structures.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

Listen below for the full interview...












