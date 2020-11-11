Service delivery displeasure leads to low by-election voter turnout in Emfuleni





By-election is taking place across the country on Wednesday where more than 400 candidates are contesting the elections in 55 municipalities.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to election analyst Wayne Sussman and Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka to give more insight on these elections.

There are five wards up for grabs in Johannesburg and the African National Congress is expecting to hold two of the wards comfortably. The Democratic Alliance have a much trickier path as it is depending on two wards in Lenesia and one ward in Riverlea and Pennyville. Wayne Sussman, Election analyst - Daily Maverick

He says there are three very exciting races in those districts between the ANC and the DA.

Kubheka says she is at Emfuleni Municipality which has had major service delivery issues thus resulting in little voter turnout.

It has been mostly elderly people that have come out to vote in Emfuleni. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

