Edenglen High School: Fight over R25 leads to criminal charges
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Edenglen High School in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday after a video went viral on social media of pupils fighting.
The footage shows that the pupils were fighting outside the school premises.
Speaking to Mandy Weiner Lesufi says it is a disturbing incident.
Lesufi says they convened an urgent meeting with the SGB, learner representatives and educators.
The report I got was that the fight was outside the school premises and it revolves around R25. There was a R25 that was supposed to be given to another boy and when they demanded that R25, it was not given and the fight started.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
The parents of those who were attacked opened a criminal case.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
#GDENews |Learner Violence at Edenglen High School sparked by R25— Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) (@educationgp) November 11, 2020
MEC @Lesufi on 11 November 2020 visited Edenglen High School following an incident of learner violence and was informed that the said fierce fight was sparked by R25 that was owed to one learner. pic.twitter.com/Fi6D1bAYGd
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
EWN reporter’s home destroyed by fire
EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise describes how their family home had sentimental value and it is all now gone.Read More
Corruption-buster Constance Moitse one of the Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners
Advocate Constance Moitse helped in cleaning up the Department of Home Affairs and bringing down cases of identity fraud.Read More
Resignation of top advocates highlights transformation challenges - Ngcukaitobi
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi describes in detail barriers one has to jump to become a senior advocate.Read More
Some parts of Emfuleni Municipality miraculously have water on by-election day
Emfuleni mayor Gift Moerane says they owe Rand Water R600 million and they are working on solving the sewage issue.Read More
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care)
Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner.Read More
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content
The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.Read More
If you battle to renew your vehicle licence, put it in writing to your insurer
Old Mutual insurance expert Christelle Colman says each client will be handled on its own merit.Read More
Magashule's arrest is not a political matter but a legal one - Lesiba Teffo
Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo says ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa must tell people to allow due processes to take place.Read More
Gauteng Education spent R98 million in September to sanitise buildings - report
Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says the Expenditure Disclosure report shows that the money was paid to 28 companies.Read More
We are going to need to reduce public sector wage bill - Busa's Cas Coovadia
Business Unity South Africa has revealed the findings of its report on the country's public wage bill.Read More