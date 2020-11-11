Edenglen High School: Fight over R25 leads to criminal charges





Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Edenglen High School in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday after a video went viral on social media of pupils fighting.

The footage shows that the pupils were fighting outside the school premises.

Speaking to Mandy Weiner Lesufi says it is a disturbing incident.

Lesufi says they convened an urgent meeting with the SGB, learner representatives and educators.

The report I got was that the fight was outside the school premises and it revolves around R25. There was a R25 that was supposed to be given to another boy and when they demanded that R25, it was not given and the fight started. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

The parents of those who were attacked opened a criminal case. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

