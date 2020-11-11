Streaming issues? Report here
Other ANC members are more equal than others. ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule wont step down despite arrest warrant
ZOOM: Market Commentary
All hands on deck to reignite South Africa’s economy
ZOOM: Monthly “mystery box” service that delivers pot plants and more
ZOOM: Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"
Consumer corner
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital (disruptive fintech funder)
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman

11 November 2020 3:24 PM
by Tholakele Mnganga
Tags:
National Soccer league
Dr Irvin Khoza

Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Dr Irvin Khoza has been charged with leading the National Soccer League (NSL) for another four years after being elected unopposed as chairman.

The National Soccer League held their Quadrennial General Meeting in Johannesburg on Wednesday where, amongst other matters, they elected new members of the NSL Executive Committee.

They are Kaizer Chiefs’ Kaizer Motaung, Golden Arrows CEO, Mato Madlala, John Comitis of Cape Town City, SuperSport United’s Stan Matthews, David Thidiela from Black Leopards, Mamelodi Sundowns’ Dr. Rejoice Vakashile Simelane and Stellenbosch FC’s Dr. Robert Bernadi.

Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasised the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country.

“The NSL operates a business whose critical asset is its fixture,” he said.

“It is from the fixture that every activity is energised. It is the fixture that creates the conversations, which are a major business all in themselves, that initiate movement in many value chains.

It is the fixture that creates an irresistible urge in Sipho Nkosi to use his Samsung smartphone to video call or text, using his Vodacom subscription to the network, his friend Kabelo Molepo, who is with MTN, using his Huawei smartphone, to talk about arrangement to book accommodation, using their Nedbank card, to hire a minibus combi and make all other arrangements relating to this activity.

The economic activities generated by the NSL fixture cover every sector, formal and informal, of the South African economy.”

A year on from league announcing a Billion Rand in revenue, Khoza admitted that the sport has been badly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has become urgent for the PSL to consolidate and let the market receive tangible and ready-to-use formats, intelligence about the NSL audience,” he added.

“The year under review is proof, if ever we needed one, that we do not cower and fizzle under pressure. The literal once a week and sometimes more meetings of the Board of Governors under lockdown made it possible for us to complete the season. Had we not completed the season, our funding models would have been irreparably harmed.

The manner in which we created the bio-bubble albeit very expensive, proved that we are reliable partners prepared to go to “the ends of the world” to protect our partners and their value propositions. I commend you, the Club Chairpersons for the selflessness with which you approached the unprecedented challenges we faced at this most difficult time.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman


