Corruption-buster Constance Moitse one of the Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners





Advocate Constance Moitse has been named one of the Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners.

She has helped in cleaning up the Department of Home Affairs and brought down instances of fake documents and other fraud.

Speaking to John Perlman, Moitse says one of the big challenges they had to fight was identity fraud and they won the challenge.

We are trying our best to ensure that South Africans get a service that is secure and free. Advocate Constance Moitse, Director of Investigations for Counter Corruption - Department of Home Affairs

I investigate fraud and corruption cases that are reported to us that are done by officials of Home Affairs. Advocate Constance Moitse, Director of Investigations for Counter Corruption - Department of Home Affairs

Moitse says the job they do is very dangerous but she gets support from her colleagues.

Our minister (Aaron Motsoaledi) is very supportive of our initiatives to fight corruption, he is at the forefront of fighting corruption. Advocate Constance Moitse, Director of Investigations for Counter Corruption - Department of Home Affairs

