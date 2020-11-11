Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Facts VS myths of witchcraft, sorcery and magic.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dineo Ndlanzi
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa eases restrictions on alcohol sales, UIF to extend Ters benefit scheme President Cyril Ramaphosa says the nation will embark on five days of mourning for those who have died of COVID-19 and GBV. 11 November 2020 9:39 PM
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has passed away The office of the Auditor-General says he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018. 11 November 2020 7:25 PM
EWN reporter’s home destroyed by fire EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise describes how their family home had sentimental value and it is all now gone. 11 November 2020 5:44 PM
View all Local
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm The address follows a sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting. 11 November 2020 5:37 PM
Service delivery displeasure leads to low by-election voter turnout in Emfuleni Election analyst Wayne Sussman and Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka reflect on voting taking place across the country. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Politics
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud. 11 November 2020 12:13 PM
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care) Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner. 10 November 2020 9:00 PM
View all Business
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this Summer This Summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man lands a job after posting CV on a huge truck Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] News reporter swears on camera before doing live crossing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2020 8:29 AM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office

11 November 2020 6:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Hawks
ANC
Free State
Corruption
ANC NEC
The Money Show
Jessie Duarte
Ferial Haffajee
Ace Magashule
Bruce Whitfield
Daily Maverick
Nic Borain
asbestos audit scandal

Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.

The ANC held a briefing on Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued for Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

This followed an emergency meeting held by the party's top six on Tuesday night.

Magashule is scheduled to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday on corruption-related charges linked to his alleged role in the R255-million Free State asbestos deal saga.

RELATED: No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance

Magashule has said that he does not want supporters to protest at court – “no marches, no T-shirts and placards printed in his name” according to his deputy, Jessie Duarte.

In a statement, the ANC said it continues to condemn "all acts of corruption and malfeasance" and will ensure that the legal process starting for Magashule will be "fair and without prejudice".

In August, the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved that officials charged with corruption must step aside pending investigation.

RELATED: ANC seeks legal advice over 'stepping aside' of corruption-accused members

However, Duarte said at the presser that the NEC has reviewed that decision:

[It] has taken a view that we need to take serious legal counsel, based on the fact that some comrades were initially charged and then had to vacate their positions, and court actions were then withdrawn from them after they had already been asked to vacate senior positions in the movement.

Jessie Duarte, Deputy Secretary-General - ANC

The next meeting of the NEC will discuss the matter, she concludes.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Ferial Haffajee, Daily Maverick associate editor.

I may also be naive but I was really surprised because that August meeting of the NEC... the seven-page letter on turning the ship on corruption by President Cyril Ramaphosa... It's all very clear on what should have happened once the warrant of arrest was issued for the Secretary-General...

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

The ANC has completely turned its back on that.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

Haffajee however does see an "upside" to the situation.

This includes an important message to South Africa's premiers.

... that they must keep their hands out of the cookie jar because it is the part of government where the biggest spending happens... in the Free State maybe 3% of the spending that was meant to go towards development, housing etcetera, actually goes to beneficiaries...

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

It's a seismic moment for South Africa, says political analyst Nic Borain.

If Cyril Ramaphosa plays it correctly and keeps himself clean in the process, the ANC itself might remove Ace or ask him to step aside.

Nic Borain, Political analyst

I think Jessie Duarte would be the clever choice [for Secretary-General] because it would be the non-factional choice. And I think she's got enough real credibility...

Nic Borain, Political analyst

Listen to the analysis on The Money Show:

Watch the ANC's briefing below:


11 November 2020 6:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Hawks
ANC
Free State
Corruption
ANC NEC
The Money Show
Jessie Duarte
Ferial Haffajee
Ace Magashule
Bruce Whitfield
Daily Maverick
Nic Borain
asbestos audit scandal

More from Business

Marmite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads

11 November 2020 7:18 PM

Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cashjpg

Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst

11 November 2020 12:13 PM

Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-patientjpg

Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care)

10 November 2020 9:00 PM

Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150709telkom1.jpg

Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content

10 November 2020 7:49 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance

10 November 2020 7:02 PM

ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190920ndlovugif

'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'

9 November 2020 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

movie music entertainment streaming 123rf

New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch

9 November 2020 7:39 PM

Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

105148597-sjpg

'Civil servants earn too much and do too little'

9 November 2020 7:09 PM

Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Biden Kamala Harris 123rf 123rfWorld

'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'

9 November 2020 6:39 PM

Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influenza flu jab vaccine 123rf 123rflifestyle

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

9 November 2020 6:24 PM

Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm

11 November 2020 5:37 PM

The address follows a sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2019 Langa Red Cross Society voting station 06

Service delivery displeasure leads to low by-election voter turnout in Emfuleni

11 November 2020 1:16 PM

Election analyst Wayne Sussman and Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka reflect on voting taking place across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cashjpg

Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst

11 November 2020 12:13 PM

Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

FS has waited with bated breath for Magashule's arrest - ANC veteran Ike Moroe

11 November 2020 7:26 AM

The former advisor to the secretary-general says he is happy that the wheels of justice seem to be turning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance

10 November 2020 7:02 PM

ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201110-brackenfell-edjpg

Organisers who excluded black pupils must be held accountable - EFF

10 November 2020 1:10 PM

Member of Parliament Piaba Madokwe says the party doesn't regret picketing outside the Brackenfell High School.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201110-brackenfell-edjpg

We are not going to force diversity quotas at private events - Debbie Schäfer

10 November 2020 8:03 AM

Western Cape Education MEC condemns the violence that took place outside Brackenfell High School but says it was a private event

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

joe-biden-2jpg

US election: We're heading for long drawn-out battle - Correspondent Simon Marks

9 November 2020 6:15 PM

Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey Graham says it will be insane for Trump to concede to Biden due to allegations of irregularity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Andile Lungisa

Lungisa admits racist rant against Kganyago was offensive to black citizens

9 November 2020 3:27 PM

Andile Lungisa had to apologise publicly for several offensive tweets criticising Kganyago and calling him the k-word last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli mkhize

Multiple-front probe ongoing but Montana’s ANC bombshell sheds some light

9 November 2020 1:23 PM

Daily Maverick report shows that Angolan businesswoman Maria Gomes very clearly operated as an ANC fundraiser.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Marmite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads

11 November 2020 7:18 PM

Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance

10 November 2020 7:02 PM

ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190920ndlovugif

'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'

9 November 2020 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Biden Kamala Harris 123rf 123rfWorld

'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'

9 November 2020 6:39 PM

Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influenza flu jab vaccine 123rf 123rflifestyle

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

9 November 2020 6:24 PM

Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-octopusjpg

'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'

5 November 2020 7:39 PM

Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

us-flagsjpg

'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'

5 November 2020 6:43 PM

'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

us-sa-flagsjpg

US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA

3 November 2020 8:01 PM

As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burger-kingjpg

Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!

3 November 2020 8:00 PM

Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SoniaMathewBooth-jpg.JPG

I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth

2 November 2020 8:16 PM

Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

EWN reporter’s home destroyed by fire

Local

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm

Politics

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has passed away

Local

Government to lift restrictions on alcohol sales, UIF to extend Ters

Local

EWN Highlights

READ: President Ramaphosa's full address to the nation

11 November 2020 9:26 PM

Makwetu worked hard to get govt finances properly audited - Mboweni

11 November 2020 8:28 PM

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani passes away - Bantu Holomisa

11 November 2020 8:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA