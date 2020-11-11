EWN reporter’s home destroyed by fire
Tragedy has befallen one of our Eyewitness News reporters Kgomotso Modise.
Her family home in Orlando East caught alight on Sunday evening destroying everything in the house.
The family managed to escape without any major injuries.
A fundraising initiative has been set up to help the family get back on their feet.
For contribution please click on this link: https://qkt.io/support-modise
Speaking to John Perlman, Modise says her mother is making progress at the hospital where she was being treated for smoke inhalation.https://www.quicket.co.za/fundraisers/123556-support-for-kgomotso-modise/
My mom was admitted at MediClinic on Sunday early hours. She is making good progress, her eyes have cleared.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
My mom owned the house before I was born, I think she bought it around the 80s. We have lived there forever.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Modise says the house has a lot of sentimental value for the family.
That is all gone now, we lost all of the letters we had, our parents liked to document a lot of memories and all that is gone.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Corruption-buster Constance Moitse one of the Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners
Advocate Constance Moitse helped in cleaning up the Department of Home Affairs and bringing down cases of identity fraud.Read More
Edenglen High School: Fight over R25 leads to criminal charges
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Wednesday to find out more details about the viral video.Read More
Resignation of top advocates highlights transformation challenges - Ngcukaitobi
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi describes in detail barriers one has to jump to become a senior advocate.Read More
Some parts of Emfuleni Municipality miraculously have water on by-election day
Emfuleni mayor Gift Moerane says they owe Rand Water R600 million and they are working on solving the sewage issue.Read More
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care)
Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner.Read More
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content
The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.Read More
If you battle to renew your vehicle licence, put it in writing to your insurer
Old Mutual insurance expert Christelle Colman says each client will be handled on its own merit.Read More
Magashule's arrest is not a political matter but a legal one - Lesiba Teffo
Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo says ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa must tell people to allow due processes to take place.Read More
Gauteng Education spent R98 million in September to sanitise buildings - report
Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says the Expenditure Disclosure report shows that the money was paid to 28 companies.Read More
We are going to need to reduce public sector wage bill - Busa's Cas Coovadia
Business Unity South Africa has revealed the findings of its report on the country's public wage bill.Read More