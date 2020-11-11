Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
Other ANC members are more equal than others. ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule wont step down despite arrest warrant
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Nic Borain - Political Economist at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
All hands on deck to reignite South Africa’s economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA
Today at 18:48
ZOOM: Monthly “mystery box” service that delivers pot plants and more
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saffron de la Rouviere - Founder & Owner at Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner CART AN10. 6'41;;
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital (disruptive fintech funder)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dov Girnun - Founder & CEO at Merchantec Capital
No Items to show
EWN reporter’s home destroyed by fire

11 November 2020 5:44 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Orlando East
House
donations
Kgomotso Modise
burnt house

EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise describes how their family home had sentimental value and it is all now gone.

Tragedy has befallen one of our Eyewitness News reporters Kgomotso Modise.

Her family home in Orlando East caught alight on Sunday evening destroying everything in the house.

The family managed to escape without any major injuries.

A fundraising initiative has been set up to help the family get back on their feet.

For contribution please click on this link: https://qkt.io/support-modise

Speaking to John Perlman, Modise says her mother is making progress at the hospital where she was being treated for smoke inhalation.

https://www.quicket.co.za/fundraisers/123556-support-for-kgomotso-modise/

My mom was admitted at MediClinic on Sunday early hours. She is making good progress, her eyes have cleared.

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

My mom owned the house before I was born, I think she bought it around the 80s. We have lived there forever.

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Modise says the house has a lot of sentimental value for the family.

That is all gone now, we lost all of the letters we had, our parents liked to document a lot of memories and all that is gone.

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...


