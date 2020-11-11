Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 22:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Facts VS myths of witchcraft, sorcery and magic.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dineo Ndlanzi
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Ramaphosa eases restrictions on alcohol sales, UIF to extend Ters benefit scheme President Cyril Ramaphosa says the nation will embark on five days of mourning for those who have died of COVID-19 and GBV. 11 November 2020 9:39 PM
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has passed away The office of the Auditor-General says he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018. 11 November 2020 7:25 PM
EWN reporter’s home destroyed by fire EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise describes how their family home had sentimental value and it is all now gone. 11 November 2020 5:44 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm The address follows a sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting. 11 November 2020 5:37 PM
Service delivery displeasure leads to low by-election voter turnout in Emfuleni Election analyst Wayne Sussman and Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka reflect on voting taking place across the country. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud. 11 November 2020 12:13 PM
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care) Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner. 10 November 2020 9:00 PM
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this Summer This Summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
[WATCH] Man lands a job after posting CV on a huge truck Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] News reporter swears on camera before doing live crossing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2020 8:29 AM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has passed away

11 November 2020 7:25 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Auditor General Kimi Makwetu
Lung cancer

The office of the Auditor-General says he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018.

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu passed away on Wednesday. The office of the Auditor-General says he apassed away this afternoon in hospital.

He was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018. The family will share details on how they would like to honour him.


Missing Image Placeholder

Ramaphosa eases restrictions on alcohol sales, UIF to extend Ters benefit scheme

11 November 2020 9:39 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the nation will embark on five days of mourning for those who have died of COVID-19 and GBV.

whatsapp-image-2020-11-11-at-153316-2jpeg

EWN reporter’s home destroyed by fire

11 November 2020 5:44 PM

EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise describes how their family home had sentimental value and it is all now gone.

maxresdefaultjpg

Corruption-buster Constance Moitse one of the Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners

11 November 2020 4:39 PM

Advocate Constance Moitse helped in cleaning up the Department of Home Affairs and bringing down cases of identity fraud.

edlpng

Edenglen High School: Fight over R25 leads to criminal charges

11 November 2020 2:24 PM

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Wednesday to find out more details about the viral video.

tembekajpg

Resignation of top advocates highlights transformation challenges - Ngcukaitobi

11 November 2020 2:22 PM

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi describes in detail barriers one has to jump to become a senior advocate.

whatsapp-image-2020-11-11-at-102639jpeg

Some parts of Emfuleni Municipality miraculously have water on by-election day

11 November 2020 11:09 AM

Emfuleni mayor Gift Moerane says they owe Rand Water R600 million and they are working on solving the sewage issue.

doctor-patientjpg

Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care)

10 November 2020 9:00 PM

Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner.

150709telkom1.jpg

Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content

10 November 2020 7:49 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.

licence-1jpg

If you battle to renew your vehicle licence, put it in writing to your insurer

10 November 2020 6:21 PM

Old Mutual insurance expert Christelle Colman says each client will be handled on its own merit.

Ace Magashule

Magashule's arrest is not a political matter but a legal one - Lesiba Teffo

10 November 2020 5:32 PM

Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo says ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa must tell people to allow due processes to take place.

