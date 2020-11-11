Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has passed away
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu passed away on Wednesday. The office of the Auditor-General says he apassed away this afternoon in hospital.
He was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018. The family will share details on how they would like to honour him.
