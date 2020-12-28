[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 tonight on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The address follows a meeting on Sunday, 27 December 2029, of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and special sessions today of the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.
The address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.
ALSO READ: Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses
Bookmark this article, 702 will carry the livestream when it becomes available closer to the time.
Watch it live below...
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiXkcubb3VI
More from Local
Consumers to feel the pinch as news of COVID-19 vaccine impacts fuel prices
AA spokesperson Layton Beard says they are looking at about 38c-41c a litre increase for petrol and 54c for diesel.Read More
ANC calls on members to help create awareness around COVID-19 - leaked memo
The letter, penned to provincial and regional secretaries from Duarte, said that it believes that the ANC campaigning in communities would help drive the message home and help turn the tide against COVID-19.Read More
SA records 1 million COVID-19 cases, Gauteng closely studying the numbers
Gauteng Command Council member professor Bruce Mellado say they concerned about the rise in numbers in the province.Read More
Discovery Health allocates money for members to get COVID-19 vaccine
Chief commercial officer Dr Ronald says they are working with the government to secure vaccine for all people.Read More
Our officers are ready in case of interprovincial travel restrictions - RTMC
Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane says there was a lot of travelling to the coastal areas.Read More
SA records the highest COVID-19 daily infections since the outbreak
At least 326 more people have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, with more than half of those new deaths recorded in the Eastern Cape.Read More
SA can't afford to be complacent about COVID-19 - Mabuza
Deputy President David Mabuza addressed the nation ahead of Christmas Day, where he called on ordinary citizens to play their part in preventing the spread of infections.Read More
'Jon Qwelane contributed very immensely in exposing human rights abuses'
Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane remembers Jon Qwelane who passed away at the aged of 68.Read More
We'll review testing of truck drivers to fix Beitbridge congestion - Motsoaledi
Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says they have prepared for the traffic at Beitbridge border post.Read More
SA records highest ever daily COVID-19 infections of 14,046
South Africa records 411 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the second-highest daily death toll.Read More