[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm tonight





President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 tonight on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The address follows a meeting on Sunday, 27 December 2029, of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and special sessions today of the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

The address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

