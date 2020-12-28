Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm tonight

28 December 2020 7:09 PM
by Tlou Legodi
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 tonight on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The address follows a meeting on Sunday, 27 December 2029, of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and special sessions today of the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

The address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

ALSO READ: Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses

Bookmark this article, 702 will carry the livestream when it becomes available closer to the time.

Watch it live below...




