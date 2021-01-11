[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight





President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Monday 11 January 2021, on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

President Ramaphosa also hosted a virtual engagement on Sunday 10 January 2020 between government and interfaith leaders on the COVID-19 Risk Adjusted Strategy which is an inclusive national effort that enables adaptive responses to the shifting pandemic.

This engagement focused on the unfolding pandemic in the country and on the continent, including efforts to secure vaccines for all. The address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

