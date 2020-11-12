Kimi Makwetu placed welfare of citizens above his own - Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener Google sponsor 2020 Mandy Wiener Google sponsor 2020
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Ramaphosa eases lockdown level 1 restrictions – including international travel and alcohol sales
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 12:10
We need to take responsibility to avoid another lockdown
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marc Mendelson - Head Of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:10
Ramaphosa eases lockdown level 1 restrictions – including international travel and alcohol sales
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa- Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO
Today at 12:15
Post Ramaphosa speech reax - Analyst weighs in
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Calland
Richard Calland
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Richard Calland - Associate Professor, Public Law at UCT
Today at 12:15
Clip: Bongani speaks to Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisor Committee on Covid-19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
In memory of Kimi Makewtu: a tribute to the Auditor-General
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Edward Kieswetter
Edward Kieswetter
Today at 12:23
PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNTING SHOWS DA THE BIGGEST LOSER IN BY-ELECTIONS
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:27
By-elections results: DA took a pounding
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:27
Cele back in Senekal for rural safety imbizo
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Mongameli Bobani passes way
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mkhululi Ndamase - Political editor at PE Herald
Today at 12:37
Significant movements into the labour force in the 3rd quarter of 2020
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mr Risenga Maluleke- Statistician-General
Today at 12:40
Does SA's school exam results need a richer flow of data?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Martin Gustafsson - Researcher at Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:41
Centres instructed to correct driving licence backlog
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Today at 12:45
Protest in Khayelitsha - KDF responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum
Today at 12:45
Tribute to Former Nelson Mandela Mayor- Bobani Mongameli
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bantu Holomisa - Leader at Udm
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Tribute to Outgoing Auditor General- Kimi Makwethu
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Themba Godi- Former Scopa Chair.
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book for the week: The Afrikaners: A Concise History by Hermann Giliomee.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Hermann Giliomee - Author
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Multichoice results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Monthly “mystery box” service that delivers pot plants and more
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saffron de la Rouviere - Founder & Owner at Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Licensing an idea for business owners.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: How you can make your retirement savings last for longer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I never thought I would the first charted accountant,' says Nonkululeko Gobodo In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Nonkululeko Gobodo talks about her life, family and the accounting profession. 12 November 2020 12:00 PM
Ramaphosa eases restrictions on alcohol sales, UIF to extend Ters benefit scheme President Cyril Ramaphosa says the nation will embark on five days of mourning for those who have died of COVID-19 and GBV. 11 November 2020 9:42 PM
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has passed away The office of the Auditor-General says he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018. 11 November 2020 7:25 PM
View all Local
Kimi Makwetu placed welfare of citizens above his own - Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu Pundits pay tribute to the late outgoing auditor-general who passed away on Wednesday afternoon. 12 November 2020 7:49 AM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm The address follows a sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting. 11 November 2020 5:37 PM
View all Politics
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud. 11 November 2020 12:13 PM
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care) Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner. 10 November 2020 9:00 PM
View all Business
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this Summer This Summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ouch, cyclist crashing into a cactus bush goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2020 8:35 AM
Bride pens angry letter to bridal company after she wears her dress inside out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Man lands a job after posting CV on a huge truck Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Kimi Makwetu placed welfare of citizens above his own - Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu

12 November 2020 7:49 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Auditor General Kimi Makwetu
Auditor-general
Kimi Makwetu dies

Pundits pay tribute to the late outgoing auditor-general who passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

KPMG board chairman Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu says he was shocked to hear the news of outgoing auditor-general Kimi Makwetu's passing.

Makwetu passed away on Wednesday afternoon after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018.

RELATED: Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has passed away

Nkuhlu, South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) CEO Freeman Nomvalo and GCIS director-general Phumla Williams pay tribute to the late auditor-general.

His humility and his commitment to be an exemplary public servant who placed the welfare and interest of the people of South Africa above his own. The fact that he worked until the end of his contract in his ailing health testifies to that.

Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, Chairperson - KPMG board

Nomvalo says Makwetu was a friend, a brother, a colleague and a gallant citizen of South Africa who believed in intergrity and honesty.

He said that impunity cannot co-exist with accountability when he was reflecting on the increasing fruitless irregular expenditure.

Freeman Nomvalo, CEO - Saica

Williams expressed her condolences to the Makwetu family and to the auditor-general's team.

The auditor-general built a relationship that I hope we will keep going forward. It was a relationship that was not punitive but a relationship that seeked to create a clean governance.

Phumla Williams, Director-general - GCIS

Some of the findings coming out at the Zondo Commission is actually the work of the auditor-general.

The auditor-general uncovered some of these irregularities and put them out.

Phumla Williams, Director-general - GCIS

Listen below to the full conversation:


12 November 2020 7:49 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Auditor General Kimi Makwetu
Auditor-general
Kimi Makwetu dies

More from Politics

Ace Magashule

ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office

11 November 2020 6:52 PM

Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm

11 November 2020 5:37 PM

The address follows a sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2019 Langa Red Cross Society voting station 06

Service delivery displeasure leads to low by-election voter turnout in Emfuleni

11 November 2020 1:16 PM

Election analyst Wayne Sussman and Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka reflect on voting taking place across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cashjpg

Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst

11 November 2020 12:13 PM

Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

FS has waited with bated breath for Magashule's arrest - ANC veteran Ike Moroe

11 November 2020 7:26 AM

The former advisor to the secretary-general says he is happy that the wheels of justice seem to be turning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance

10 November 2020 7:02 PM

ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201110-brackenfell-edjpg

Organisers who excluded black pupils must be held accountable - EFF

10 November 2020 1:10 PM

Member of Parliament Piaba Madokwe says the party doesn't regret picketing outside the Brackenfell High School.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201110-brackenfell-edjpg

We are not going to force diversity quotas at private events - Debbie Schäfer

10 November 2020 8:03 AM

Western Cape Education MEC condemns the violence that took place outside Brackenfell High School but says it was a private event

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

joe-biden-2jpg

US election: We're heading for long drawn-out battle - Correspondent Simon Marks

9 November 2020 6:15 PM

Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey Graham says it will be insane for Trump to concede to Biden due to allegations of irregularity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Andile Lungisa

Lungisa admits racist rant against Kganyago was offensive to black citizens

9 November 2020 3:27 PM

Andile Lungisa had to apologise publicly for several offensive tweets criticising Kganyago and calling him the k-word last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kimi Makwetu placed welfare of citizens above his own - Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu

Politics

EWN reporter’s home destroyed by fire

Local

Ramaphosa eases restrictions on alcohol sales, UIF to extend Ters benefit scheme

Local

EWN Highlights

Khayelitsha protest affecting matric exams - WCED

12 November 2020 10:31 AM

WATCH LIVE: Cele back in Senekal for rural safety imbizo

12 November 2020 10:25 AM

Unresolved local govt finances could see municipal services cut back, FFC warns

12 November 2020 10:10 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA