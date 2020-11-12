Kimi Makwetu placed welfare of citizens above his own - Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu
KPMG board chairman Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu says he was shocked to hear the news of outgoing auditor-general Kimi Makwetu's passing.
Makwetu passed away on Wednesday afternoon after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018.
RELATED: Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has passed away
Nkuhlu, South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) CEO Freeman Nomvalo and GCIS director-general Phumla Williams pay tribute to the late auditor-general.
His humility and his commitment to be an exemplary public servant who placed the welfare and interest of the people of South Africa above his own. The fact that he worked until the end of his contract in his ailing health testifies to that.Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, Chairperson - KPMG board
Nomvalo says Makwetu was a friend, a brother, a colleague and a gallant citizen of South Africa who believed in intergrity and honesty.
He said that impunity cannot co-exist with accountability when he was reflecting on the increasing fruitless irregular expenditure.Freeman Nomvalo, CEO - Saica
Williams expressed her condolences to the Makwetu family and to the auditor-general's team.
The auditor-general built a relationship that I hope we will keep going forward. It was a relationship that was not punitive but a relationship that seeked to create a clean governance.Phumla Williams, Director-general - GCIS
Some of the findings coming out at the Zondo Commission is actually the work of the auditor-general.
The auditor-general uncovered some of these irregularities and put them out.Phumla Williams, Director-general - GCIS
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office
Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm
The address follows a sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting.Read More
Service delivery displeasure leads to low by-election voter turnout in Emfuleni
Election analyst Wayne Sussman and Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka reflect on voting taking place across the country.Read More
Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst
Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud.Read More
FS has waited with bated breath for Magashule's arrest - ANC veteran Ike Moroe
The former advisor to the secretary-general says he is happy that the wheels of justice seem to be turning.Read More
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance
ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
Organisers who excluded black pupils must be held accountable - EFF
Member of Parliament Piaba Madokwe says the party doesn't regret picketing outside the Brackenfell High School.Read More
We are not going to force diversity quotas at private events - Debbie Schäfer
Western Cape Education MEC condemns the violence that took place outside Brackenfell High School but says it was a private eventRead More
US election: We're heading for long drawn-out battle - Correspondent Simon Marks
Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey Graham says it will be insane for Trump to concede to Biden due to allegations of irregularity.Read More
Lungisa admits racist rant against Kganyago was offensive to black citizens
Andile Lungisa had to apologise publicly for several offensive tweets criticising Kganyago and calling him the k-word last year.Read More