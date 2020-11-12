Kimi Makwetu placed welfare of citizens above his own - Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu





KPMG board chairman Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu says he was shocked to hear the news of outgoing auditor-general Kimi Makwetu's passing.

Makwetu passed away on Wednesday afternoon after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018.

Nkuhlu, South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) CEO Freeman Nomvalo and GCIS director-general Phumla Williams pay tribute to the late auditor-general.

His humility and his commitment to be an exemplary public servant who placed the welfare and interest of the people of South Africa above his own. The fact that he worked until the end of his contract in his ailing health testifies to that. Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, Chairperson - KPMG board

Nomvalo says Makwetu was a friend, a brother, a colleague and a gallant citizen of South Africa who believed in intergrity and honesty.

He said that impunity cannot co-exist with accountability when he was reflecting on the increasing fruitless irregular expenditure. Freeman Nomvalo, CEO - Saica

Williams expressed her condolences to the Makwetu family and to the auditor-general's team.

The auditor-general built a relationship that I hope we will keep going forward. It was a relationship that was not punitive but a relationship that seeked to create a clean governance. Phumla Williams, Director-general - GCIS

Some of the findings coming out at the Zondo Commission is actually the work of the auditor-general.

The auditor-general uncovered some of these irregularities and put them out. Phumla Williams, Director-general - GCIS

