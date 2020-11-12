[WATCH] Ouch, cyclist crashing into a cactus bush goes viral

Today at 12:05 Ramaphosa eases lockdown level 1 restrictions – including international travel and alcohol sales The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council

125 125

Today at 12:10 We need to take responsibility to avoid another lockdown The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Marc Mendelson - Head Of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 12:10 Ramaphosa eases lockdown level 1 restrictions – including international travel and alcohol sales The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa- Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO

125 125

Today at 12:15 Post Ramaphosa speech reax - Analyst weighs in The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Richard Calland

Richard Calland

Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...

Richard Calland - Associate Professor, Public Law at UCT

125 125

Today at 12:15 Clip: Bongani speaks to Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisor Committee on Covid-19. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:23 In memory of Kimi Makewtu: a tribute to the Auditor-General The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Edward Kieswetter

Edward Kieswetter

125 125

Today at 12:23 PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNTING SHOWS DA THE BIGGEST LOSER IN BY-ELECTIONS The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 12:27 By-elections results: DA took a pounding The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 12:27 Cele back in Senekal for rural safety imbizo The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:37 Mongameli Bobani passes way The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mkhululi Ndamase - Political editor at PE Herald

125 125

Today at 12:37 Significant movements into the labour force in the 3rd quarter of 2020 The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mr Risenga Maluleke- Statistician-General

125 125

Today at 12:40 Does SA's school exam results need a richer flow of data? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Martin Gustafsson - Researcher at Stellenbosch University

125 125

Today at 12:41 Centres instructed to correct driving licence backlog The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport

125 125

Today at 12:45 Protest in Khayelitsha - KDF responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum

125 125

Today at 12:45 Tribute to Former Nelson Mandela Mayor- Bobani Mongameli The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bantu Holomisa - Leader at Udm

125 125

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 12:52 Tribute to Outgoing Auditor General- Kimi Makwethu The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Themba Godi- Former Scopa Chair.

125 125

Today at 12:56 Mandy's book for the week: The Afrikaners: A Concise History by Hermann Giliomee. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Hermann Giliomee - Author

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

125 125

Today at 18:39 Multichoice results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice

125 125

Today at 18:50 ZOOM: Monthly “mystery box” service that delivers pot plants and more The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Saffron de la Rouviere - Founder & Owner at Saffron’s Garden Plant Club

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Licensing an idea for business owners. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125