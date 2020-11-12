I never thought I would be the first chartered accountant - Nonkululeko Gobodo





Nonkululeko Gobodo says she was surprised when she became South Africa's first black female chartered accountant in 1987 because there were other women doing their articles at the time.

Since then Gobodo has become a highly appraised trailblazer and a renowned leader of her generation.

In this week's episode of Hanging Out with Clement, Gobodo shares why she started her businesses, the challenges in the accounting profession and her family life.

It has been 33 years and I still get amazed that my story has been an inspiration to even young people. Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered accountant

Although it was male-dominated, there were many young women doing articles everywhere. I never thought I was going to be the first Charted Accountant. Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered accountant

Gobodo says she has always dreamt of opening her own firm of Charted Accountants. This motivated her to turn down the job of being a partner at KPMG.

I had this passion of proving to myself and others that there is nothing I couldn't do. Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered accountant

Recently there has been a spotlight on the accounting profession, where the integrity of the profession has been questioned.

Gobodo says it is hurtful and sad.

A spotlight on one of us is a spotlight on all of us, it is our beloved profession that I never dreamt I would see it at this level. Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered accountant

I think we became too successful and became too careless and too business-like. Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered accountant

Vusi Pikoli had to leave SizweNtsalubaGobodo in 2012.

Gobodo says she has no regrets about the fallout between her firm and Pikoli.

I have no regrets at all. There was a fight between Pikoli and ANC at the time and there was pressure everywhere. Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered accountant

This was a personal issue between Pikoli and the ANC. Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered accountant

