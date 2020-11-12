I never thought I would be the first chartered accountant - Nonkululeko Gobodo

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
11.1 million (30.8%) working age people in SA are unemployed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndumiso Hadebe - Independent Economist at ...
Today at 18:13
Multichoice results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:38
Tourism borders opened and alcohol sales back to "normal:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Monthly “mystery box” service that delivers pot plants and more
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saffron de la Rouviere - Founder & Owner at Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
Today at 19:08
UntitledZOOM: Small Business Focus: Licensing an idea for business owners.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Licensing an idea for business owners.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: How you can make your retirement savings last for longer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema. 12 November 2020 4:44 PM
Going beyond call of duty: Unathi Filita one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners Filita has helped 100 youths find employment at the local Volkswagen plant in the Eastern Cape. 12 November 2020 4:30 PM
Safety and stock theft dominate as Cele engages farmers in Bethlehem Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives more details from the meeting the minister had with the farmers. 12 November 2020 3:50 PM
View all Local
'There'll be 5%-8% rise in trauma cases with lifting of lockdown restrictions' Pundits reflect on President Cyril Ramaphosa's COVID-19 address where some lockdown restrictions were lifted. 12 November 2020 1:25 PM
Kimi Makwetu placed welfare of citizens above his own - Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu Pundits pay tribute to the late outgoing auditor-general who passed away on Wednesday afternoon. 12 November 2020 7:49 AM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Politics
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud. 11 November 2020 12:13 PM
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care) Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner. 10 November 2020 9:00 PM
View all Business
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ouch, cyclist crashing into a cactus bush goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2020 8:35 AM
Bride pens angry letter to bridal company after she wears her dress inside out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Man lands a job after posting CV on a huge truck Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
View all Opinion
I never thought I would be the first chartered accountant - Nonkululeko Gobodo

12 November 2020 1:30 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
SizweNtsalubaGobodo
Nonkululeko Gobodo
charted accountants
accounting firm

In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Nonkululeko Gobodo talks about her life, family and the accounting profession.

Nonkululeko Gobodo says she was surprised when she became South Africa's first black female chartered accountant in 1987 because there were other women doing their articles at the time.

Since then Gobodo has become a highly appraised trailblazer and a renowned leader of her generation.

In this week's episode of Hanging Out with Clement, Gobodo shares why she started her businesses, the challenges in the accounting profession and her family life.

It has been 33 years and I still get amazed that my story has been an inspiration to even young people.

Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered accountant

Although it was male-dominated, there were many young women doing articles everywhere. I never thought I was going to be the first Charted Accountant.

Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered accountant

RELATED: The thing about numbers is that they strengthen your argument - Lesetja Kganyago

Gobodo says she has always dreamt of opening her own firm of Charted Accountants. This motivated her to turn down the job of being a partner at KPMG.

I had this passion of proving to myself and others that there is nothing I couldn't do.

Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered accountant

Recently there has been a spotlight on the accounting profession, where the integrity of the profession has been questioned.

Gobodo says it is hurtful and sad.

A spotlight on one of us is a spotlight on all of us, it is our beloved profession that I never dreamt I would see it at this level.

Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered accountant

I think we became too successful and became too careless and too business-like.

Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered accountant

Vusi Pikoli had to leave SizweNtsalubaGobodo in 2012.

Gobodo says she has no regrets about the fallout between her firm and Pikoli.

I have no regrets at all. There was a fight between Pikoli and ANC at the time and there was pressure everywhere.

Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered accountant

This was a personal issue between Pikoli and the ANC.

Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered accountant

Listen to the full interview below...


More from Local

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa

12 November 2020 4:44 PM

The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.

Read More arrow_forward

download-8jpg

Going beyond call of duty: Unathi Filita one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners

12 November 2020 4:30 PM

Filita has helped 100 youths find employment at the local Volkswagen plant in the Eastern Cape.

Read More arrow_forward

rural imbizo

Safety and stock theft dominate as Cele engages farmers in Bethlehem

12 November 2020 3:50 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives more details from the meeting the minister had with the farmers.

Read More arrow_forward

unemployment men on side of road Zwelihle, Hermanus, Western Cape 123rf

Unemployment rate increases to 30.8% in third quarter

12 November 2020 2:23 PM

Stats SA Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka explains why the numbers have increased from the second quarter.

Read More arrow_forward

licencejpg

MEC already receiving positive feedback on Gauteng driving licence backlog

12 November 2020 1:20 PM

Jacob Mamabolo says 70% of all available slots at testing centres will now be allocated to driver licence renewals.

Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-novemberpng

Ramaphosa eases restrictions on alcohol sales, UIF to extend Ters benefit scheme

11 November 2020 9:42 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the nation will embark on five days of mourning for those who have died of COVID-19 and GBV.

Read More arrow_forward

Kimi Makwetu

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has passed away

11 November 2020 7:25 PM

The office of the Auditor-General says he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018.

Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-11-11-at-153316-2jpeg

EWN reporter’s home destroyed by fire

11 November 2020 5:44 PM

EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise describes how their family home had sentimental value and it is all now gone.

Read More arrow_forward

maxresdefaultjpg

Corruption-buster Constance Moitse one of the Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners

11 November 2020 4:39 PM

Advocate Constance Moitse helped in cleaning up the Department of Home Affairs and bringing down cases of identity fraud.

Read More arrow_forward

edlpng

Edenglen High School: Fight over R25 leads to criminal charges

11 November 2020 2:24 PM

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Wednesday to find out more details about the viral video.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MEC already receiving positive feedback on Gauteng driving licence backlog

Local

'There'll be 5%-8% rise in trauma cases with lifting of lockdown restrictions'

Politics

Unemployment rate increases to 30.8% in third quarter

Local

I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa

Politics Business Local

EWN Highlights

WC govt concerned over rising COVID-19 infections along Garden Route

12 November 2020 5:40 PM

Economic recovery plan is on track, says Ramaphosa

12 November 2020 4:06 PM

Cosatu not surprised by increase in SA's unemployment rate, blames policymaking

12 November 2020 3:52 PM

