MEC already receiving positive feedback on Gauteng driving licence backlog

Thousands of motorists in the province are driving around with expired licences largely because of this backlog that's being created by the closure of centres during the hard lockdown.

Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said last week that the process is a nightmare and to get a licence you pretty much has to bribe someone.

Mamabolo is back on The Midday Report for an update.

The current status with respect to driver licence renewals is that we had a very good meeting yesterday with all the key players. The meeting made very important decisions that we think and believe are going to turn around the situation. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC

The big issue was the unavailability of slots when people try to make bookings, we took a decision that essentially with from Monday - but already this is happening - 70% of all available slots should now be allocated to driver licence renewals. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC

All capacity for processing driver licence renewals in our DLTCs (driver licence testing centres) will also be aligned to ensure that 70% of it is made available to driver licence renewals. This is the key decision we've made yesterday and I am already getting feedback on social media that things are no longer the same. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC

Mamabolo said they want to see what impact this will make before they ask for an extension of the January grace period the transport minister had granted.

