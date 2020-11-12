'There'll be 5%-8% rise in trauma cases with lifting of lockdown restrictions'





After reprimanding South Africans for ignoring COVID-19 preventative measures, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday extended National State of Disaster by another month to the 15th of December 2020.

South Africans can look forward to relaxed regulations, including normal operating hours for alcohol sales.

The president also said that international travel to all countries subject to the necessary health protocols and the presentation of a negative COVID-19 certificate, would be opened.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Reports speaks to South African Medical Research Council alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit director professor Charles Parry and Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa to reflect on last night's address.

Perry says he was surprised by the relaxed regulations as cases in different parts of the country have been rising.

I was surprised by the opening up, but there is a need to open up the economy but I was surprised with the blanket opening without putting other restrictions. We are likely to see a 5% to 8% increase in trauma presentations with the lifting of these restrictions. Professor Charles Parry, Alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit director - South African Medical Research Council

Tshivhengwa says his organisation lobbied hard for travel restrictions to be lifted.

We are pleased that the work that we have done has bared some fruits. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

