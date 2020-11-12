Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
11.1 million (30.8%) working age people in SA are unemployed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndumiso Hadebe - Independent Economist at ...
Today at 18:13
Multichoice results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:38
Tourism borders opened and alcohol sales back to "normal:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Monthly “mystery box” service that delivers pot plants and more
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saffron de la Rouviere - Founder & Owner at Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
Today at 19:08
UntitledZOOM: Small Business Focus: Licensing an idea for business owners.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Licensing an idea for business owners.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: How you can make your retirement savings last for longer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
'There'll be 5%-8% rise in trauma cases with lifting of lockdown restrictions'

12 November 2020 1:25 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Alcohol
restrictions
#Covid19
level1

Pundits reflect on President Cyril Ramaphosa's COVID-19 address where some lockdown restrictions were lifted.

After reprimanding South Africans for ignoring COVID-19 preventative measures, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday extended National State of Disaster by another month to the 15th of December 2020.

South Africans can look forward to relaxed regulations, including normal operating hours for alcohol sales.

The president also said that international travel to all countries subject to the necessary health protocols and the presentation of a negative COVID-19 certificate, would be opened.

RELATED: Ramaphosa eases restrictions on alcohol sales, UIF to extend Ters benefit scheme

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Reports speaks to South African Medical Research Council alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit director professor Charles Parry and Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa to reflect on last night's address.

Perry says he was surprised by the relaxed regulations as cases in different parts of the country have been rising.

I was surprised by the opening up, but there is a need to open up the economy but I was surprised with the blanket opening without putting other restrictions. We are likely to see a 5% to 8% increase in trauma presentations with the lifting of these restrictions.

Professor Charles Parry, Alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit director - South African Medical Research Council

Tshivhengwa says his organisation lobbied hard for travel restrictions to be lifted.

We are pleased that the work that we have done has bared some fruits.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Listen below to the full conversation:


