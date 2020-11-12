Unemployment rate increases to 30.8% in third quarter
Statistics South Africa says South Africa's unemployment rate has increased by 7.5 percentage points to 30.8% in the third quarter of 2020 compared with the second quarter.
Speaking to mandy Weiner, Stats SA Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka explains why the numbers have increased.
In the second quarter of 2020, we had 4.3 million people actively looking for employment and it was the lowest of people looking for employment in recent times.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Stats SA
In the third quarter, we saw 2.2 million people coming out from sitting at home to going out to actively look for employment. The 2.2 million increased the 4.3 million to 6.5 million people actively looking for employment.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Stats SA
Listen to the full interview below...
