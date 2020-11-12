Safety and stock theft dominate as Cele engages farmers in Bethlehem
Police Minister Bheki Cele led a ministerial rural safety imbizo in Bethlehem in the Free State.
The minister’s visit follows a number of farm attacks over the past few months, including the killing of farm manager Brendin Horner outside Paul Roux.
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi has more.
Around 100 people attended the meeting and it began with farmers raising their concerns and asking the minister questions.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News
There were two main issues on the agenda, it was the safety of the farmers and stock theft.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Ntshidi says black farmers were complaining that they are not being considered and when one of their own has died the minister does not say anything.
The minister said it is not a matter of colour or race, he says he is concerned about farm murders as a whole.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa
The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.Read More
Going beyond call of duty: Unathi Filita one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners
Filita has helped 100 youths find employment at the local Volkswagen plant in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Unemployment rate increases to 30.8% in third quarter
Stats SA Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka explains why the numbers have increased from the second quarter.Read More
I never thought I would be the first chartered accountant - Nonkululeko Gobodo
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Nonkululeko Gobodo talks about her life, family and the accounting profession.Read More
MEC already receiving positive feedback on Gauteng driving licence backlog
Jacob Mamabolo says 70% of all available slots at testing centres will now be allocated to driver licence renewals.Read More
Ramaphosa eases restrictions on alcohol sales, UIF to extend Ters benefit scheme
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the nation will embark on five days of mourning for those who have died of COVID-19 and GBV.Read More
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has passed away
The office of the Auditor-General says he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018.Read More
EWN reporter’s home destroyed by fire
EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise describes how their family home had sentimental value and it is all now gone.Read More
Corruption-buster Constance Moitse one of the Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners
Advocate Constance Moitse helped in cleaning up the Department of Home Affairs and bringing down cases of identity fraud.Read More
Edenglen High School: Fight over R25 leads to criminal charges
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Wednesday to find out more details about the viral video.Read More