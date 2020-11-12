Safety and stock theft dominate as Cele engages farmers in Bethlehem





Police Minister Bheki Cele led a ministerial rural safety imbizo in Bethlehem in the Free State.

The minister’s visit follows a number of farm attacks over the past few months, including the killing of farm manager Brendin Horner outside Paul Roux.

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi has more.

Around 100 people attended the meeting and it began with farmers raising their concerns and asking the minister questions. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

There were two main issues on the agenda, it was the safety of the farmers and stock theft. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Ntshidi says black farmers were complaining that they are not being considered and when one of their own has died the minister does not say anything.

The minister said it is not a matter of colour or race, he says he is concerned about farm murders as a whole. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...