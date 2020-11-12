Going beyond call of duty: Unathi Filita one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners
Unathi Filita has been named one of the Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners.
Filita is a social worker in Uitenhage at the Eastern Cape Department of Social Development.
His job includes upskilling community-based organizations and NGOs in the area that deal with HIV, substance abuse, violence against women and vulnerable children.
Speaking to John Perlman, Filita explains why he chose to do unto the social work field.
RELATED: Corruption-buster Constance Moitse one of the Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners
I love working with people and I have a passion for working with people.Unathi Filita, Social Worker in Uitenhage - Eastern Cape Department of Social Development
Initially, I wanted to be a nurse but couldn't stand working with blood. I wanted a field which will enable me to work with people then I chose social work.Unathi Filita, Social Worker in Uitenhage - Eastern Cape Department of Social Development
I am so happy working with people.Unathi Filita, Social Worker in Uitenhage - Eastern Cape Department of Social Development
Recently he found employment for 100 youths at the local Volkswagen plant.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa
The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.Read More
Safety and stock theft dominate as Cele engages farmers in Bethlehem
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives more details from the meeting the minister had with the farmers.Read More
Unemployment rate increases to 30.8% in third quarter
Stats SA Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka explains why the numbers have increased from the second quarter.Read More
I never thought I would be the first chartered accountant - Nonkululeko Gobodo
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Nonkululeko Gobodo talks about her life, family and the accounting profession.Read More
MEC already receiving positive feedback on Gauteng driving licence backlog
Jacob Mamabolo says 70% of all available slots at testing centres will now be allocated to driver licence renewals.Read More
Ramaphosa eases restrictions on alcohol sales, UIF to extend Ters benefit scheme
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the nation will embark on five days of mourning for those who have died of COVID-19 and GBV.Read More
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has passed away
The office of the Auditor-General says he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018.Read More
EWN reporter’s home destroyed by fire
EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise describes how their family home had sentimental value and it is all now gone.Read More
Corruption-buster Constance Moitse one of the Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners
Advocate Constance Moitse helped in cleaning up the Department of Home Affairs and bringing down cases of identity fraud.Read More
Edenglen High School: Fight over R25 leads to criminal charges
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Wednesday to find out more details about the viral video.Read More