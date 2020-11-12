Going beyond call of duty: Unathi Filita one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners





Unathi Filita has been named one of the Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners.

Filita is a social worker in Uitenhage at the Eastern Cape Department of Social Development.

His job includes upskilling community-based organizations and NGOs in the area that deal with HIV, substance abuse, violence against women and vulnerable children.

Speaking to John Perlman, Filita explains why he chose to do unto the social work field.

I love working with people and I have a passion for working with people. Unathi Filita, Social Worker in Uitenhage - Eastern Cape Department of Social Development

Initially, I wanted to be a nurse but couldn't stand working with blood. I wanted a field which will enable me to work with people then I chose social work. Unathi Filita, Social Worker in Uitenhage - Eastern Cape Department of Social Development

I am so happy working with people. Unathi Filita, Social Worker in Uitenhage - Eastern Cape Department of Social Development

Recently he found employment for 100 youths at the local Volkswagen plant.

Listen to the full interview below...