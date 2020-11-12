Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chiponda Chimbelu
Today at 10:33
More controversy around the release of Kataza
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Morne Mostert-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Dr Morne Mostert
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
Safety and stock theft dominate as Cele engages farmers in Bethlehem Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives more details from the meeting the minister had with the farmers. 12 November 2020 3:50 PM
View all Local
Kimi Makwetu placed welfare of citizens above his own - Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu Pundits pay tribute to the late outgoing auditor-general who passed away on Wednesday afternoon. 12 November 2020 7:49 AM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm The address follows a sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting. 11 November 2020 5:37 PM
View all Politics
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ouch, cyclist crashing into a cactus bush goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2020 8:35 AM
Bride pens angry letter to bridal company after she wears her dress inside out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Man lands a job after posting CV on a huge truck Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019

12 November 2020 7:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Stats SA
Job creation
Bruce Whitfield
Statistics South Africa
Quarterly Labour Force Survey
joblessness
unemployment rate
Ndumiso Hadebe

The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.

Statistics South Africa's latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading.

The country’s unemployment rate increased by 7.5 percentage points to 30.8% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2020 compared with quarter two (Q2).

Cosatu's members marched on Parliament on 19 February 2019 amid concerns over potential job cuts at state entities, like Eskom. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

The number of people with jobs grew by 543 000 to 14.7 million compared to Q2, while the number of unemployed increased by 2.2 million to 6.5 million.

The figures are contained in Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey report.

The expanded definition - which includes those discouraged and those with other reasons for not searching (e.g. lockdown) - showed a 1,1 percentage points increase to 43,1% in Q3 compared with Q2.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from independent economist Ndumiso Hadebe.

He emphasizes what he says are the structural blockages that South Africa's economy continues to face.

Those that are most affected by the unemployment situation are young people in particular between the ages of 18 and 24 - at about 60%. Between the ages of 25 and 35 that number sits around 36%.

Ndumiso Hadebe, Economist

In the world of finance when we refer to balance sheets we would refer to the concept of tangible and intangible assets and for the South African economy, if we were to look at the tangible assets we can account for quantitatively, we know from the macro-economic fundamentals what are the right numbers we need to be hitting in order to ensure the economy's able to be prosperous...

Ndumiso Hadebe, Economist

However, that is based on the assumption that the institutions, the organisations, and the people behind implementing the recovery plans or new policy reforms... are indeed capacitated to do so and are doing so efficiently...

Ndumiso Hadebe, Economist

Listen to Hadebe's analysis on The Money Show:


12 November 2020 7:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Stats SA
Job creation
Bruce Whitfield
Statistics South Africa
Quarterly Labour Force Survey
joblessness
unemployment rate
Ndumiso Hadebe

More from Business

saffrons-gardenjpg

For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month

12 November 2020 9:04 PM

Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'

12 November 2020 8:32 PM

The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

multichoice-dstvjpg

MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity'

12 November 2020 7:38 PM

The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa

12 November 2020 4:44 PM

The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marmite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads

11 November 2020 7:18 PM

Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office

11 November 2020 6:52 PM

Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cashjpg

Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst

11 November 2020 12:13 PM

Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-patientjpg

Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care)

10 November 2020 9:00 PM

Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150709telkom1.jpg

Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content

10 November 2020 7:49 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance

10 November 2020 7:02 PM

ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa

12 November 2020 4:44 PM

The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus Covid-19 South African flag 123rf

'There'll be 5%-8% rise in trauma cases with lifting of lockdown restrictions'

12 November 2020 1:25 PM

Pundits reflect on President Cyril Ramaphosa's COVID-19 address where some lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200903-kimi-makwetu-edjpg

Kimi Makwetu placed welfare of citizens above his own - Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu

12 November 2020 7:49 AM

Pundits pay tribute to the late outgoing auditor-general who passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office

11 November 2020 6:52 PM

Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm

11 November 2020 5:37 PM

The address follows a sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2019 Langa Red Cross Society voting station 06

Service delivery displeasure leads to low by-election voter turnout in Emfuleni

11 November 2020 1:16 PM

Election analyst Wayne Sussman and Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka reflect on voting taking place across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cashjpg

Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst

11 November 2020 12:13 PM

Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

FS has waited with bated breath for Magashule's arrest - ANC veteran Ike Moroe

11 November 2020 7:26 AM

The former advisor to the secretary-general says he is happy that the wheels of justice seem to be turning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance

10 November 2020 7:02 PM

ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201110-brackenfell-edjpg

Organisers who excluded black pupils must be held accountable - EFF

10 November 2020 1:10 PM

Member of Parliament Piaba Madokwe says the party doesn't regret picketing outside the Brackenfell High School.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

saffrons-gardenjpg

For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month

12 November 2020 9:04 PM

Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa

12 November 2020 4:44 PM

The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-8jpg

Going beyond call of duty: Unathi Filita one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners

12 November 2020 4:30 PM

Filita has helped 100 youths find employment at the local Volkswagen plant in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rural imbizo

Safety and stock theft dominate as Cele engages farmers in Bethlehem

12 November 2020 3:50 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives more details from the meeting the minister had with the farmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

unemployment men on side of road Zwelihle, Hermanus, Western Cape 123rf

Unemployment rate increases to 30.8% in third quarter

12 November 2020 2:23 PM

Stats SA Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka explains why the numbers have increased from the second quarter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gobodojpg

I never thought I would be the first chartered accountant - Nonkululeko Gobodo

12 November 2020 1:30 PM

In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Nonkululeko Gobodo talks about her life, family and the accounting profession.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

licencejpg

MEC already receiving positive feedback on Gauteng driving licence backlog

12 November 2020 1:20 PM

Jacob Mamabolo says 70% of all available slots at testing centres will now be allocated to driver licence renewals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-novemberpng

Ramaphosa eases restrictions on alcohol sales, UIF to extend Ters benefit scheme

11 November 2020 9:42 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the nation will embark on five days of mourning for those who have died of COVID-19 and GBV.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kimi Makwetu

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has passed away

11 November 2020 7:25 PM

The office of the Auditor-General says he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-11-11-at-153316-2jpeg

EWN reporter’s home destroyed by fire

11 November 2020 5:44 PM

EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise describes how their family home had sentimental value and it is all now gone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MEC already receiving positive feedback on Gauteng driving licence backlog

Local

'There'll be 5%-8% rise in trauma cases with lifting of lockdown restrictions'

Politics

Unemployment rate increases to 30.8% in third quarter

Local

I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa

Politics Business Local

EWN Highlights

Joburg man warns consumers to beware of Facebook car scams after he was conned

12 November 2020 8:14 PM

US presidential election: Can Trump block Biden's victory?

12 November 2020 7:54 PM

Khayelitsha protests: WCED uncertain of impact on matric exams

12 November 2020 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA