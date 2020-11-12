Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019
Statistics South Africa's latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading.
The country’s unemployment rate increased by 7.5 percentage points to 30.8% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2020 compared with quarter two (Q2).
The number of people with jobs grew by 543 000 to 14.7 million compared to Q2, while the number of unemployed increased by 2.2 million to 6.5 million.
The figures are contained in Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey report.
The expanded definition - which includes those discouraged and those with other reasons for not searching (e.g. lockdown) - showed a 1,1 percentage points increase to 43,1% in Q3 compared with Q2.
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from independent economist Ndumiso Hadebe.
He emphasizes what he says are the structural blockages that South Africa's economy continues to face.
Those that are most affected by the unemployment situation are young people in particular between the ages of 18 and 24 - at about 60%. Between the ages of 25 and 35 that number sits around 36%.Ndumiso Hadebe, Economist
In the world of finance when we refer to balance sheets we would refer to the concept of tangible and intangible assets and for the South African economy, if we were to look at the tangible assets we can account for quantitatively, we know from the macro-economic fundamentals what are the right numbers we need to be hitting in order to ensure the economy's able to be prosperous...Ndumiso Hadebe, Economist
However, that is based on the assumption that the institutions, the organisations, and the people behind implementing the recovery plans or new policy reforms... are indeed capacitated to do so and are doing so efficiently...Ndumiso Hadebe, Economist
Listen to Hadebe's analysis on The Money Show:
