Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Unemployment rate jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema. 12 November 2020 4:44 PM
View all Local
'There'll be 5%-8% rise in trauma cases with lifting of lockdown restrictions' Pundits reflect on President Cyril Ramaphosa's COVID-19 address where some lockdown restrictions were lifted. 12 November 2020 1:25 PM
Kimi Makwetu placed welfare of citizens above his own - Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu Pundits pay tribute to the late outgoing auditor-general who passed away on Wednesday afternoon. 12 November 2020 7:49 AM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Politics
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ouch, cyclist crashing into a cactus bush goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2020 8:35 AM
Bride pens angry letter to bridal company after she wears her dress inside out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Man lands a job after posting CV on a huge truck Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month

12 November 2020 9:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Online shopping
Gardening
COVID-19
Saffron's Garden Plant Club
plant subscription
Saffron de la Rouviere
Saffron's Garden
house plants

Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.

During the isolation of the hard lockdown, people were yearning for more house plants around them says Saffron de la Rouviere.

Plants are this Capetonian's passion and she came up with a unique business concept: a "mystery box" delivered to subscribers every month.

Saffron de la Rouviere, founder of Saffron’s Garden Plant Club. Image: Saffron's Garden on Facebook

Bruce Whitfield chats to de la Rouviere about Saffron’s Garden Plant Club.

The plant community is actually very strong in South Africa and it's been getting stronger and stronger as people have been working more at home...

Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club

They've been wanting to have more house plants around them.

Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club

De la Rouviere's solution was to propose a plant club where she would send subscribers a mystery plant (plus "accessories") each month that they could then talk about.

Since starting off in February with nine people, the club now has more than 100 subscribers.

Everybody just loved it!

Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club

The fact that it's a mystery box is an absolute hit.

Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club

We try and ask people in the week of deliveries to not post about their boxes online, or if they do to add a spoiler alert.

Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club

De la Rouviere says she's not a horticulturalist by any means, simply a plant lover.

It's become more evident as I've gotten older. My mom was an epic gardener so that instilled it in me.

Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club

I changed professions quite a few times and then I finally thought 'you know what, I really like plants!'.

Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club

Visit www.saffrongsgarden.com to sign up for the garden plant club.

For more on this growing green business, take a listen:


12 November 2020 9:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Online shopping
Gardening
COVID-19
Saffron's Garden Plant Club
plant subscription
Saffron de la Rouviere
Saffron's Garden
house plants

More from Business

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'

12 November 2020 8:32 PM

The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

multichoice-dstvjpg

MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity'

12 November 2020 7:38 PM

The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150813thembinkosi.jpg

Unemployment rate jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019

12 November 2020 7:01 PM

The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa

12 November 2020 4:44 PM

The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marmite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads

11 November 2020 7:18 PM

Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office

11 November 2020 6:52 PM

Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cashjpg

Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst

11 November 2020 12:13 PM

Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-patientjpg

Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care)

10 November 2020 9:00 PM

Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150709telkom1.jpg

Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content

10 November 2020 7:49 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance

10 November 2020 7:02 PM

ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'

12 November 2020 8:32 PM

The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

multichoice-dstvjpg

MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity'

12 November 2020 7:38 PM

The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marmite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads

11 November 2020 7:18 PM

Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Durban ocean coastline

Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer

10 November 2020 9:01 AM

This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

billiatjpg

Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support?

8 November 2020 9:59 PM

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'

4 November 2020 7:54 PM

The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burger-kingjpg

Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!

3 November 2020 8:00 PM

Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

momentum-thumbnail-4jpg

When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable

3 November 2020 2:34 PM

South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SoniaMathewBooth-jpg.JPG

I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth

2 November 2020 8:16 PM

Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

momentum-thumbnail-2jpg

How South African women are shattering the barriers to success

2 November 2020 12:32 PM

South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

150813thembinkosi.jpg

Unemployment rate jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019

12 November 2020 7:01 PM

The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa

12 November 2020 4:44 PM

The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-8jpg

Going beyond call of duty: Unathi Filita one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners

12 November 2020 4:30 PM

Filita has helped 100 youths find employment at the local Volkswagen plant in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rural imbizo

Safety and stock theft dominate as Cele engages farmers in Bethlehem

12 November 2020 3:50 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives more details from the meeting the minister had with the farmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

unemployment men on side of road Zwelihle, Hermanus, Western Cape 123rf

Unemployment rate increases to 30.8% in third quarter

12 November 2020 2:23 PM

Stats SA Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka explains why the numbers have increased from the second quarter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gobodojpg

I never thought I would be the first chartered accountant - Nonkululeko Gobodo

12 November 2020 1:30 PM

In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Nonkululeko Gobodo talks about her life, family and the accounting profession.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

licencejpg

MEC already receiving positive feedback on Gauteng driving licence backlog

12 November 2020 1:20 PM

Jacob Mamabolo says 70% of all available slots at testing centres will now be allocated to driver licence renewals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-novemberpng

Ramaphosa eases restrictions on alcohol sales, UIF to extend Ters benefit scheme

11 November 2020 9:42 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the nation will embark on five days of mourning for those who have died of COVID-19 and GBV.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kimi Makwetu

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has passed away

11 November 2020 7:25 PM

The office of the Auditor-General says he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-11-11-at-153316-2jpeg

EWN reporter’s home destroyed by fire

11 November 2020 5:44 PM

EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise describes how their family home had sentimental value and it is all now gone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MEC already receiving positive feedback on Gauteng driving licence backlog

Local

'There'll be 5%-8% rise in trauma cases with lifting of lockdown restrictions'

Politics

Unemployment rate increases to 30.8% in third quarter

Local

I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa

Politics Business Local

EWN Highlights

Joburg man warns consumers to beware of Facebook car scams after he was conned

12 November 2020 8:14 PM

US presidential election: Can Trump block Biden's victory?

12 November 2020 7:54 PM

Khayelitsha protests: WCED uncertain of impact on matric exams

12 November 2020 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA