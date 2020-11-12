For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month
During the isolation of the hard lockdown, people were yearning for more house plants around them says Saffron de la Rouviere.
Plants are this Capetonian's passion and she came up with a unique business concept: a "mystery box" delivered to subscribers every month.
Bruce Whitfield chats to de la Rouviere about Saffron’s Garden Plant Club.
The plant community is actually very strong in South Africa and it's been getting stronger and stronger as people have been working more at home...Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
They've been wanting to have more house plants around them.Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
De la Rouviere's solution was to propose a plant club where she would send subscribers a mystery plant (plus "accessories") each month that they could then talk about.
Since starting off in February with nine people, the club now has more than 100 subscribers.
Everybody just loved it!Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
The fact that it's a mystery box is an absolute hit.Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
We try and ask people in the week of deliveries to not post about their boxes online, or if they do to add a spoiler alert.Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
De la Rouviere says she's not a horticulturalist by any means, simply a plant lover.
It's become more evident as I've gotten older. My mom was an epic gardener so that instilled it in me.Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
I changed professions quite a few times and then I finally thought 'you know what, I really like plants!'.Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
Visit www.saffrongsgarden.com to sign up for the garden plant club.
For more on this growing green business, take a listen:
