MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity'
The MultiChoice Group (parent company of MultiChoice South Africa) has exceeded the 20 million subscriber "milestone" for the first time.
The group released its financial report for the six months ended September 2020.
It reports that 1.2 million 90-day active subscribers were added year on year to close the period on 20.1 million households.
The South African business (operator for DStv locally) delivered subscriber growth of 7% year on year or 0.5m subscribers on a 90-day active basis.
The rest of Africa grew this subscriber base by 6% (0.6m subscribers).
This is even without being able to screen live sport.
Bruce Whitfield asks Tim Jacobs (MultiChoice Group CFO) what's driving subscriber growth.
It's a combination of things. Certainly, we benefited from the lockdown... but equally we've been driving a significant amount of retention in the residential market, specifically to offset the weakness that we've seen in the commercial side of our business.Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group
Where we saw the impact [of no live sport] was... in the upper-tier packages where subscribers have downgraded through the last six months, and as the sport has come back we've seen a migration of some of that back up.Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group
If we look across the continent, a lot of people are motivated to continue to pay but they sometimes need a little bit of a push... We've got dedicated teams that will follow up, trying to understand why people have disconnected and encourage them to reconnect...Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group
The limitation on the Internet side of our business is still connectivity and data costs, but that is slowly changing.Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group
Jacobs comments on the new competition from the SABC-Telkom partnership with the launch of streaming service TelkomOne.
He describes it as both an opportunity and a threat.
RELATED: TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data
On the one side we have a competitor in the market place... but at the same time it's an opportunity because I think for the first time I think consumers in South Africa are able to have a look at what another service provider's got to offer and compare something to us.Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group
We often get criticised, for example, for repeats or not having fresh content and the reason for that criticism is because there's no basis for comparison.Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group
On Thursday MultiChoice also announced announced the launch of its new DStv Explora Ultra decoder which provides access to Netflix.
Find out more here.
Listen to the conversation in the audio below:
More from Business
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month
Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.Read More
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'
The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules.Read More
Unemployment rate jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019
The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.Read More
I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa
The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.Read More
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads
Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office
Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.Read More
Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst
Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud.Read More
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care)
Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner.Read More
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content
The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.Read More
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance
ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
More from Lifestyle
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month
Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.Read More
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'
The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules.Read More
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads
Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer
This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city.Read More
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support?
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one.Read More
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'
The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable
South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!Read More
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
How South African women are shattering the barriers to success
South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!Read More