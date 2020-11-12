Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Unemployment rate jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema. 12 November 2020 4:44 PM
View all Local
'There'll be 5%-8% rise in trauma cases with lifting of lockdown restrictions' Pundits reflect on President Cyril Ramaphosa's COVID-19 address where some lockdown restrictions were lifted. 12 November 2020 1:25 PM
Kimi Makwetu placed welfare of citizens above his own - Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu Pundits pay tribute to the late outgoing auditor-general who passed away on Wednesday afternoon. 12 November 2020 7:49 AM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Politics
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ouch, cyclist crashing into a cactus bush goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2020 8:35 AM
Bride pens angry letter to bridal company after she wears her dress inside out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Man lands a job after posting CV on a huge truck Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'

12 November 2020 8:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tourism
Sun International
Alcohol
Spar
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
President Cyril Ramaphosa
hospitality industry
Graham O'Connor
Anthony Leeming
tops
travel restrictions
COVID-19
lockdown regulations
international travel
liquor sales
Alert Level 1
international tourists

The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules.

The president's announcement that international travel will be opened up to all countries (under strict Covid protocols) has been met with huge relief by the tourism and hospitality industry.

Likewise, the news that the sale of alcohol will be allowed again throughout normal trading hours is a boost for the retail sector.

RELATED: Restrictions on international travel to be lifted, alcohol sale rules relaxed

Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of the Sun International Group, Anthony Leeming.

I guess they had to take their time! Most governments are still working out exactly how to deal with Covid...

Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group

Even now, I'm not sure foreigners are going to flock to the country but it's still a step forward.

Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group

Leeming says the worst is over, and the casino and gaming side of the business has been showing strong recovery since July.

The accommodation is still well down... The demand for leisure has picked up nicely [albeit slowly] and weekends are pretty busy... We've had one or two conferences so far at Sun City...

Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group

We're planning for what we call a flexible team that will work flexible hours... As business picks up we can give more and more hours...

Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group

Things will slowly recover and we're in a good space where at least we're making enough revenue to cover costs and that is the key part.

Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group

Whitfield asks speaks to Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor about the impact the longer trading hours will have on the Tops part of the business.

Great news! It caught us by surprise.

Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group

We're delighted that they opened up for later trading hours during the week, and then the weekends.

Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group

We've been requesting this for some time, saying to the ministers 'Open up the economy'... If the people aren't back at the work there's no future for retail and certainly no future for Tops.

Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group

We've been close to 20% down...

Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group

Listen to the interviews with the Sun International and Spar Group CEOs below:


12 November 2020 8:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tourism
Sun International
Alcohol
Spar
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
President Cyril Ramaphosa
hospitality industry
Graham O'Connor
Anthony Leeming
tops
travel restrictions
COVID-19
lockdown regulations
international travel
liquor sales
Alert Level 1
international tourists

More from Business

saffrons-gardenjpg

For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month

12 November 2020 9:04 PM

Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

multichoice-dstvjpg

MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity'

12 November 2020 7:38 PM

The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150813thembinkosi.jpg

Unemployment rate jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019

12 November 2020 7:01 PM

The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa

12 November 2020 4:44 PM

The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marmite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads

11 November 2020 7:18 PM

Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office

11 November 2020 6:52 PM

Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cashjpg

Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst

11 November 2020 12:13 PM

Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-patientjpg

Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care)

10 November 2020 9:00 PM

Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150709telkom1.jpg

Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content

10 November 2020 7:49 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance

10 November 2020 7:02 PM

ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

saffrons-gardenjpg

For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month

12 November 2020 9:04 PM

Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

multichoice-dstvjpg

MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity'

12 November 2020 7:38 PM

The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marmite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads

11 November 2020 7:18 PM

Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Durban ocean coastline

Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer

10 November 2020 9:01 AM

This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

billiatjpg

Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support?

8 November 2020 9:59 PM

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'

4 November 2020 7:54 PM

The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burger-kingjpg

Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!

3 November 2020 8:00 PM

Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

momentum-thumbnail-4jpg

When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable

3 November 2020 2:34 PM

South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SoniaMathewBooth-jpg.JPG

I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth

2 November 2020 8:16 PM

Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

momentum-thumbnail-2jpg

How South African women are shattering the barriers to success

2 November 2020 12:32 PM

South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MEC already receiving positive feedback on Gauteng driving licence backlog

Local

'There'll be 5%-8% rise in trauma cases with lifting of lockdown restrictions'

Politics

Unemployment rate increases to 30.8% in third quarter

Local

I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa

Politics Business Local

EWN Highlights

Joburg man warns consumers to beware of Facebook car scams after he was conned

12 November 2020 8:14 PM

US presidential election: Can Trump block Biden's victory?

12 November 2020 7:54 PM

Khayelitsha protests: WCED uncertain of impact on matric exams

12 November 2020 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA