Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'
The president's announcement that international travel will be opened up to all countries (under strict Covid protocols) has been met with huge relief by the tourism and hospitality industry.
Likewise, the news that the sale of alcohol will be allowed again throughout normal trading hours is a boost for the retail sector.
RELATED: Restrictions on international travel to be lifted, alcohol sale rules relaxed
Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of the Sun International Group, Anthony Leeming.
I guess they had to take their time! Most governments are still working out exactly how to deal with Covid...Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group
Even now, I'm not sure foreigners are going to flock to the country but it's still a step forward.Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group
Leeming says the worst is over, and the casino and gaming side of the business has been showing strong recovery since July.
The accommodation is still well down... The demand for leisure has picked up nicely [albeit slowly] and weekends are pretty busy... We've had one or two conferences so far at Sun City...Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group
We're planning for what we call a flexible team that will work flexible hours... As business picks up we can give more and more hours...Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group
Things will slowly recover and we're in a good space where at least we're making enough revenue to cover costs and that is the key part.Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group
Whitfield asks speaks to Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor about the impact the longer trading hours will have on the Tops part of the business.
Great news! It caught us by surprise.Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group
We're delighted that they opened up for later trading hours during the week, and then the weekends.Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group
We've been requesting this for some time, saying to the ministers 'Open up the economy'... If the people aren't back at the work there's no future for retail and certainly no future for Tops.Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group
We've been close to 20% down...Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group
Listen to the interviews with the Sun International and Spar Group CEOs below:
More from Business
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month
Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.Read More
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity'
The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs.Read More
Unemployment rate jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019
The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.Read More
I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa
The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.Read More
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads
Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office
Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.Read More
Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst
Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud.Read More
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care)
Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner.Read More
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content
The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.Read More
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance
ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
More from Lifestyle
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month
Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.Read More
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity'
The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs.Read More
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads
Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer
This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city.Read More
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support?
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one.Read More
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'
The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable
South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!Read More
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
How South African women are shattering the barriers to success
South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!Read More