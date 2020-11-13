DA brand problems contributed to election loss - Independent elections analyst





The largest election ahead of the 2021 local government elections saw 95 wards being contested on Wednesday.

The biggest loser of the by-elections was the Democratic Alliance as in these elections, the party lost coloured, Indian, black and Afrikaans voters.

The African National Congress, on the other hand, retained 64 wards; lost two wards and won six new wards.

The Economic Freedom Fighters only gained five seats in the dissolved Phokwane municipality in the Northern Cape.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, an Independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz says looking at the voting patterns from these by-elections, if South Africa were to have national elections next week, the trends would repeat themselves.

However, there is quite a lot of time for the parties to ponder on the results and respond to the trends that are emerging and try and do something about it. Dawie Scholtz, Independent elections analyst

He says he believes that the DA has a branding problem and that could have contributed to its major loss in these elections.

