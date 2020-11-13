DA brand problems contributed to election loss - Independent elections analyst

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Clip: Voxies from outside court as people come in their hundreds to Support ANC SG.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
Clip: Yengeni, Bongo, Supra and Gigaba show up for Ace Magashule in Bloem.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
Age Magashule in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tumaole Mohlaoli - Snr Reporter at Newzroom Afrika
Today at 12:12
Ace Magashule appears in court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Ace Magashule appears in court- Case Postponed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Charles Smith- Media24 Reporter
Today at 12:15
Is releasing the quarterly crime stats helpful or a hindrance?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 12:23
National Commissioner dismisses Deputy National Commissioner following serious allegations of corruption
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson
Today at 12:23
Threat of wheat disease Triticum in SA - what impact would that have on food security?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan Hendrik Venter - Scientist in the Early Warning Systems Division of the Directorate Plant Health at Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD)
Today at 12:27
MINISTER CELE TO RELEASE THE CRIME STATISTICS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020/2021 - Dip in.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
60% youth unemployment - Youth Capital responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mario Meyer - Learning Manager and Policy Analyst at Youth Capital
Today at 12:37
Clip: Cricket South Africa’s Members Council won’t appoint an interim CSA Board.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
Are divorce rates on the increase due to lockdown?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shando Theron
Today at 12:40
Disability Awareness Month: UAB calls for disability access in the tourism sector
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shama Nathoo - Founder and managing director at Universal Accessibility Hub (UA Hub)
Today at 12:41
Live: CSA briefing.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
SABC presses ahead with plans to retrench hundreds of employees-
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Madoda Mxakwe. Chief Executive Officer, SABC
Today at 12:45
The signifcance of expanding of the dictionary of Afrikaans with Kaaps
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Quentin Williams - Sociolinguist and Associate Professor of Linguistics in the Linguistics Department at University of the Western Cape
Today at 12:52
US ELECTION OFFICIALS SAY 'NO EVIDENCE' OF COMPROMISED VOTES
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden - International Relations Scholar and Political Commentator.
Today at 12:52
Pre-record: Angelo Agrizzi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
DA brand problems contributed to election loss - Independent elections analyst

13 November 2020 7:28 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
EFF
ANC
IEC
Elections
DA
by-elections

Dawie Scholtz reflects on the voting that took place on Wednesday, which saw the Democratic Alliance losing in many wards.

The largest election ahead of the 2021 local government elections saw 95 wards being contested on Wednesday.

The biggest loser of the by-elections was the Democratic Alliance as in these elections, the party lost coloured, Indian, black and Afrikaans voters.

RELATED: Service delivery displeasure leads to low by-election voter turnout in Emfuleni

The African National Congress, on the other hand, retained 64 wards; lost two wards and won six new wards.

The Economic Freedom Fighters only gained five seats in the dissolved Phokwane municipality in the Northern Cape.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, an Independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz says looking at the voting patterns from these by-elections, if South Africa were to have national elections next week, the trends would repeat themselves.

However, there is quite a lot of time for the parties to ponder on the results and respond to the trends that are emerging and try and do something about it.

Dawie Scholtz, Independent elections analyst

He says he believes that the DA has a branding problem and that could have contributed to its major loss in these elections.

Listen below to the full conversation:


13 November 2020 7:28 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
EFF
ANC
IEC
Elections
DA
by-elections

