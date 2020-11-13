DA brand problems contributed to election loss - Independent elections analyst
The largest election ahead of the 2021 local government elections saw 95 wards being contested on Wednesday.
The biggest loser of the by-elections was the Democratic Alliance as in these elections, the party lost coloured, Indian, black and Afrikaans voters.
RELATED: Service delivery displeasure leads to low by-election voter turnout in Emfuleni
The African National Congress, on the other hand, retained 64 wards; lost two wards and won six new wards.
The Economic Freedom Fighters only gained five seats in the dissolved Phokwane municipality in the Northern Cape.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, an Independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz says looking at the voting patterns from these by-elections, if South Africa were to have national elections next week, the trends would repeat themselves.
However, there is quite a lot of time for the parties to ponder on the results and respond to the trends that are emerging and try and do something about it.Dawie Scholtz, Independent elections analyst
He says he believes that the DA has a branding problem and that could have contributed to its major loss in these elections.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019
The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.Read More
I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa
The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.Read More
'There'll be 5%-8% rise in trauma cases with lifting of lockdown restrictions'
Pundits reflect on President Cyril Ramaphosa's COVID-19 address where some lockdown restrictions were lifted.Read More
Kimi Makwetu placed welfare of citizens above his own - Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu
Pundits pay tribute to the late outgoing auditor-general who passed away on Wednesday afternoon.Read More
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office
Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm
The address follows a sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting.Read More
Service delivery displeasure leads to low by-election voter turnout in Emfuleni
Election analyst Wayne Sussman and Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka reflect on voting taking place across the country.Read More
Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst
Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud.Read More
FS has waited with bated breath for Magashule's arrest - ANC veteran Ike Moroe
The former advisor to the secretary-general says he is happy that the wheels of justice seem to be turning.Read More
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance
ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.Read More