Is cancel culture effective or is it just grandstanding?
A number of celebrities and media celebrities has fallen victim to cancel culture on social media.
The cancel culture has been a controversial one for a few years and is shining the spotlight on online activism.
Clement Manyathela looks at how effective is this culture and if it works in the South African context.
I think cancel culture is mostly performative, it's for the masses. A lot of online activism is very much about grandstanding and gratifying our own egos.Paballo Chauke, trend co-ordinator, podcaster and columnist
Journalist Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi says the issue of cancel culture depends on context.
For me, it depends on what the context is. If you are calling someone powerful out for doing something that can hurt marginalised communities that is fine.Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi, Journalist
But if it is a thing of all of us trying to look like we are morally superior and like we don't have issues then its an issue.Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi, Journalist
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Serving Bara for 29 years: Dr Balton one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners
Dr Sadna Balton says they ensure that people who come to their department get the best possible available service at the hospital.Read More
Interest in our food security offerings keeps growing - Makers Valley
Makers Valley CEO Thobile Chittenden says the response they have received since being on 702 has been exceptional.Read More
There are just too many ways to prepare and enjoy eat a potato meal!
Potatoes South Africa assistant marketing manager Immaculate Zinde speaks about the different ways one can enjoy the potatoes.Read More
Commissioner Khehla Sitole fires deputy Mgwenya following corruption allegations
Bonang Mgwenya was arrested on charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and theft last month and appeared in court.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appears in court
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is appearing at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on corruption charges.Read More
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month
Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.Read More
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019
The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.Read More
I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa
The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.Read More
Going beyond call of duty: Unathi Filita one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners
Filita has helped 100 youths find employment at the local Volkswagen plant in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Safety and stock theft dominate as Cele engages farmers in Bethlehem
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives more details from the meeting the minister had with the farmers.Read More