Is cancel culture effective or is it just grandstanding?





A number of celebrities and media celebrities has fallen victim to cancel culture on social media.

The cancel culture has been a controversial one for a few years and is shining the spotlight on online activism.

Clement Manyathela looks at how effective is this culture and if it works in the South African context.

I think cancel culture is mostly performative, it's for the masses. A lot of online activism is very much about grandstanding and gratifying our own egos. Paballo Chauke, trend co-ordinator, podcaster and columnist

Journalist Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi says the issue of cancel culture depends on context.

For me, it depends on what the context is. If you are calling someone powerful out for doing something that can hurt marginalised communities that is fine. Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi, Journalist

But if it is a thing of all of us trying to look like we are morally superior and like we don't have issues then its an issue. Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi, Journalist

