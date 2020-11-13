[WATCH LIVE] ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appears in court

Today at 12:05 Clip: Voxies from outside court as people come in their hundreds to Support ANC SG. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:10 Clip: Yengeni, Bongo, Supra and Gigaba show up for Ace Magashule in Bloem. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:10 Age Magashule in court The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Tumaole Mohlaoli - Snr Reporter at Newzroom Afrika

Today at 12:12 Ace Magashule appears in court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson

Today at 12:15 Ace Magashule appears in court- Case Postponed. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Charles Smith- Media24 Reporter

Today at 12:15 Is releasing the quarterly crime stats helpful or a hindrance? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Guy Lamb

Today at 12:23 National Commissioner dismisses Deputy National Commissioner following serious allegations of corruption The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson

Today at 12:23 Threat of wheat disease Triticum in SA - what impact would that have on food security? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jan Hendrik Venter - Scientist in the Early Warning Systems Division of the Directorate Plant Health at Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD)

Today at 12:27 MINISTER CELE TO RELEASE THE CRIME STATISTICS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020/2021 - Dip in. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter

Today at 12:27 60% youth unemployment - Youth Capital responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mario Meyer - Learning Manager and Policy Analyst at Youth Capital

Today at 12:37 Clip: Cricket South Africa’s Members Council won’t appoint an interim CSA Board. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:37 Are divorce rates on the increase due to lockdown? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Shando Theron

Today at 12:40 Disability Awareness Month: UAB calls for disability access in the tourism sector The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Shama Nathoo - Founder and managing director at Universal Accessibility Hub (UA Hub)

Today at 12:41 Live: CSA briefing. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:45 SABC presses ahead with plans to retrench hundreds of employees- The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Madoda Mxakwe. Chief Executive Officer, SABC

Today at 12:45 The signifcance of expanding of the dictionary of Afrikaans with Kaaps The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Quentin Williams - Sociolinguist and Associate Professor of Linguistics in the Linguistics Department at University of the Western Cape

Today at 12:52 US ELECTION OFFICIALS SAY 'NO EVIDENCE' OF COMPROMISED VOTES The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Oscar Van Heerden - International Relations Scholar and Political Commentator.

Today at 12:52 Pre-record: Angelo Agrizzi The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...

Today at 12:56 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

