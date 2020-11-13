Make your retirement savings last longer

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Clip: Voxies from outside court as people come in their hundreds to Support ANC SG.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
Clip: Yengeni, Bongo, Supra and Gigaba show up for Ace Magashule in Bloem.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
Age Magashule in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tumaole Mohlaoli - Snr Reporter at Newzroom Afrika
Today at 12:12
Ace Magashule appears in court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Ace Magashule appears in court- Case Postponed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Charles Smith- Media24 Reporter
Today at 12:15
Is releasing the quarterly crime stats helpful or a hindrance?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 12:23
National Commissioner dismisses Deputy National Commissioner following serious allegations of corruption
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson
Today at 12:23
Threat of wheat disease Triticum in SA - what impact would that have on food security?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan Hendrik Venter - Scientist in the Early Warning Systems Division of the Directorate Plant Health at Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD)
Today at 12:27
MINISTER CELE TO RELEASE THE CRIME STATISTICS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020/2021 - Dip in.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
60% youth unemployment - Youth Capital responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mario Meyer - Learning Manager and Policy Analyst at Youth Capital
Today at 12:37
Clip: Cricket South Africa’s Members Council won’t appoint an interim CSA Board.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
Are divorce rates on the increase due to lockdown?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shando Theron
Today at 12:40
Disability Awareness Month: UAB calls for disability access in the tourism sector
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shama Nathoo - Founder and managing director at Universal Accessibility Hub (UA Hub)
Today at 12:41
Live: CSA briefing.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
SABC presses ahead with plans to retrench hundreds of employees-
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Madoda Mxakwe. Chief Executive Officer, SABC
Today at 12:45
The signifcance of expanding of the dictionary of Afrikaans with Kaaps
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Quentin Williams - Sociolinguist and Associate Professor of Linguistics in the Linguistics Department at University of the Western Cape
Today at 12:52
US ELECTION OFFICIALS SAY 'NO EVIDENCE' OF COMPROMISED VOTES
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden - International Relations Scholar and Political Commentator.
Today at 12:52
Pre-record: Angelo Agrizzi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appears in court ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is appearing at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on corruption charges. 13 November 2020 11:10 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
View all Local
DA brand problems contributed to election loss - Independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz reflects on the voting that took place on Wednesday, which saw the Democratic Alliance losing in many wards. 13 November 2020 7:28 AM
I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema. 12 November 2020 4:44 PM
'There'll be 5%-8% rise in trauma cases with lifting of lockdown restrictions' Pundits reflect on President Cyril Ramaphosa's COVID-19 address where some lockdown restrictions were lifted. 12 November 2020 1:25 PM
View all Politics
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
View all Business
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Girl performing skateboard trick and getting it right, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 November 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Guy places ring in Big Mac burger to propose, and girlfriend says yes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 November 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Ouch, cyclist crashing into a cactus bush goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2020 8:35 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Make your retirement savings last longer

13 November 2020 11:34 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Retirement
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
investing
investments
pension fund
making ends meet
personal financial advisor

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.

Over the last five years, the average balanced unit trust – which is where most retirement money in South Africa is invested – delivered about 4% per year.

Over the last five years, listed property lost about 13% per year.

Most of those losses occurred in the last 18 months.

Know this: the next five years will almost certainly not look like the past five years, says personal finance advisor Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) in an interview with The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.

Related articles:

What to do, and what not to do

Don’t move to cash. It has such a horrible return at the moment. You’re lucky to get 3% to 5%… It’ll prove to be a very poor decision…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Markets move in cycles… Don’t jump out of your balanced fund… That’s how you get exposure to shares… You can only get the recovery if you stay invested…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

You have to spread your investments across all asset classes (cash, bonds, property, shares), says Ingram.

Look at trimming your position in listed property…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

How much to withdraw from your pension fund, at most

Don’t increase the amount of money you draw from your retirement fund by too much, warns Ingram.

At most, withdraw 5% to 7%... If you withdraw 8% or 9%, you’re sure to deplete your capital…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

It [5%] is the maximum amount you can withdraw safely so that the capital can still grow and beat inflation while providing you with an income…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Make your retirement savings last longer


