Commissioner Khehla Sitole fires deputy Mgwenya following corruption allegations





National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has sacked Deputy National Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya following damning criminal allegations.

She was arrested on charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and theft last month and appeared in court.

Sitole initially suspended her pending an internal investigation. She was fired on Thursday after being found guilty.

Mandy Einer speaks to Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson

Remember, when any member of the South African Police Service is facing criminal charges the national commissioner is presented with what we call a factual report. This case was no different, the national commissioner was given a factual report by the investigative directorate and he found that the crimes outline in this report are very serious in nature.. Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson

He decided to follow due process in terms of our departmental processes whereby he instructed a departmental investigation which was conducted by a departmental trial and when the trial was concluded Bonang Mgwenya was summarily dismissed Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson

