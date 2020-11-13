Ace Magashule granted R200,000 bail as his former PA turns state witness
The Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday granted African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule R200,000 bail.
Magashule handed himself over to the Hawks ahead of his court appearance on corruption charges.
The state has named Magashule's former personal assistant as its witness and has barred him from having any contact the personal assistant.
The secretary-general will return to court in February 2021.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats Media24 reporter Charles Smith and NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema to weigh in on the matter.
This is the first thing that Magashule is charged with and we will have to see whether he is charged for the Vrede Dairy Farm matter. I think he was charged in this asbestos matter because the matter appeared at the Zondo Commission.Charles Smith, Reporter - Media24
Ngwema says the NPA presented a charge sheet with all the facts regarding to the case.
The court ruled that he should not make direct contact with the PA who is the state witness.Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - NPA
Listen below to the full conversation:
DA brand problems contributed to election loss - Independent elections analyst
Dawie Scholtz reflects on the voting that took place on Wednesday, which saw the Democratic Alliance losing in many wards.Read More
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019
The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.Read More
I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa
The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.Read More
'There'll be 5%-8% rise in trauma cases with lifting of lockdown restrictions'
Pundits reflect on President Cyril Ramaphosa's COVID-19 address where some lockdown restrictions were lifted.Read More
Kimi Makwetu placed welfare of citizens above his own - Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu
Pundits pay tribute to the late outgoing auditor-general who passed away on Wednesday afternoon.Read More
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office
Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm
The address follows a sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting.Read More
Service delivery displeasure leads to low by-election voter turnout in Emfuleni
Election analyst Wayne Sussman and Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka reflect on voting taking place across the country.Read More
Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst
Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud.Read More
FS has waited with bated breath for Magashule's arrest - ANC veteran Ike Moroe
The former advisor to the secretary-general says he is happy that the wheels of justice seem to be turning.Read More