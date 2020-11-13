Ace Magashule granted R200,000 bail as his former PA turns state witness





The Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday granted African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule R200,000 bail.

Magashule handed himself over to the Hawks ahead of his court appearance on corruption charges.

RELATED: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appears in court

The state has named Magashule's former personal assistant as its witness and has barred him from having any contact the personal assistant.

The secretary-general will return to court in February 2021.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats Media24 reporter Charles Smith and NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema to weigh in on the matter.

This is the first thing that Magashule is charged with and we will have to see whether he is charged for the Vrede Dairy Farm matter. I think he was charged in this asbestos matter because the matter appeared at the Zondo Commission. Charles Smith, Reporter - Media24

Ngwema says the NPA presented a charge sheet with all the facts regarding to the case.

The court ruled that he should not make direct contact with the PA who is the state witness. Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - NPA

Listen below to the full conversation: