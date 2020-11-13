There are just too many ways to prepare and enjoy eat a potato meal!





Potatoes may have originated in the Americas, but they have become one of South Africa’s most favoured staple.

Azania Mosaka speaks to Potatoes South Africa assistant marketing manager Immaculate Zinde about the different ways one can enjoy the potatoes.

The price for potatoes is determined by the interaction of supply and demand. Immaculate Zinde, Assistant Marketing Manager - Potatoes South Africa

There are 16 production regions in the country where potatoes are produced. We had a cold winter and the regions were unable to supply the stock needed and it did impact the price of the potatoes. Immaculate Zinde, Assistant Marketing Manager - Potatoes South Africa

