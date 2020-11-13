Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
Bheki Cele delivers SA’s second-quarter crime stats
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bheki Cele, Police minister
Today at 17:20
CSA saga continues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Justice Zak Yacoob, Recently appointed Chairperson of the Interim Board of Cricket South Africa
Today at 17:53
Caller of the Week: Duncan Bonnett
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Duncan Bonnett
Today at 18:13
Myeni, Kwinana testimony highlights need for professional directors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Parmi Natesan - Chief Executive Officer at Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Farm Fresh online
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Francis Gavin - Owner / Manager at Farm Fresh Online
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Interest in our food security offerings keeps growing - Makers Valley Makers Valley CEO Thobile Chittenden says the response they have received since being on 702 has been exceptional. 13 November 2020 4:30 PM
There are just too many ways to prepare and enjoy eat a potato meal! Potatoes South Africa assistant marketing manager Immaculate Zinde speaks about the different ways one can enjoy the potatoes. 13 November 2020 2:25 PM
Commissioner Khehla Sitole fires deputy Mgwenya following corruption allegations Bonang Mgwenya was arrested on charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and theft last month and appeared in court. 13 November 2020 1:37 PM
View all Local
Ace Magashule granted R200,000 bail as his former PA turns state witness Media24 reporter Charles Smith and NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema reflect on the ANC secretary-general's court appearance. 13 November 2020 1:00 PM
DA brand problems contributed to election loss - Independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz reflects on the voting that took place on Wednesday, which saw the Democratic Alliance losing in many wards. 13 November 2020 7:28 AM
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
View all Politics
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
View all Business
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Shekhinah performs her latest single 'Fixate' The award-winning artist says on #Unplugged the song is the first love letter to herself. 13 November 2020 3:51 PM
[WATCH] Girl performing skateboard trick and getting it right, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 November 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Guy places ring in Big Mac burger to propose, and girlfriend says yes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 November 2020 8:42 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

There are just too many ways to prepare and enjoy eat a potato meal!

13 November 2020 2:25 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Food
Recipe
potatoes

Potatoes South Africa assistant marketing manager Immaculate Zinde speaks about the different ways one can enjoy the potatoes.

Potatoes may have originated in the Americas, but they have become one of South Africa’s most favoured staple.

Azania Mosaka speaks to Potatoes South Africa assistant marketing manager Immaculate Zinde about the different ways one can enjoy the potatoes.

The price for potatoes is determined by the interaction of supply and demand.

Immaculate Zinde, Assistant Marketing Manager - Potatoes South Africa

There are 16 production regions in the country where potatoes are produced. We had a cold winter and the regions were unable to supply the stock needed and it did impact the price of the potatoes.

Immaculate Zinde, Assistant Marketing Manager - Potatoes South Africa

Listen to the full interview below...


13 November 2020 2:25 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Food
Recipe
potatoes

More from Local

maxresdefaultjpg

Serving Bara for 29 years: Dr Balton one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners

13 November 2020 5:08 PM

Dr Sadna Balton says they ensure that people who come to their department get the best possible available service at the hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

makers-valley-2jpg

Interest in our food security offerings keeps growing - Makers Valley

13 November 2020 4:30 PM

Makers Valley CEO Thobile Chittenden says the response they have received since being on 702 has been exceptional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201113-mgwenyajpg

Commissioner Khehla Sitole fires deputy Mgwenya following corruption allegations

13 November 2020 1:37 PM

Bonang Mgwenya was arrested on charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and theft last month and appeared in court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Music festival event concert crowd 123rflifestyle 123rf

Is cancel culture effective or is it just grandstanding?

13 November 2020 12:31 PM

Pundits discuss the effectiveness of cancel culture in South Africa and why people use it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ace-magashule-by-ewnjpg

[WATCH LIVE] ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appears in court

13 November 2020 11:10 AM

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is appearing at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on corruption charges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saffrons-gardenjpg

For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month

12 November 2020 9:04 PM

Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150813thembinkosi.jpg

Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019

12 November 2020 7:01 PM

The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa

12 November 2020 4:44 PM

The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-8jpg

Going beyond call of duty: Unathi Filita one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners

12 November 2020 4:30 PM

Filita has helped 100 youths find employment at the local Volkswagen plant in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rural imbizo

Safety and stock theft dominate as Cele engages farmers in Bethlehem

12 November 2020 3:50 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives more details from the meeting the minister had with the farmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Commissioner Khehla Sitole fires deputy Mgwenya following corruption allegations

Local

[WATCH LIVE] ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appears in court

Local

Ace Magashule granted R200,000 bail as his former PA turns state witness

Politics

EWN Highlights

Police: Criminals desperate to cash in over festive season

13 November 2020 4:47 PM

READ: The charges against Ace Magashule

13 November 2020 4:46 PM

Whole world must benefit from COVID vaccine: WHO chief

13 November 2020 4:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA