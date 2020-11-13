Streaming issues? Report here
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk

13 November 2020 3:01 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Wayde van Niekerk
Wayde Van Niekerk 400m gold medalist
Wayde van Niekerk engaged
Wayde van Niekerk girlfriend
Wayde van Niekerk married
Wayde van Niekerk IAAF nomination

The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni McCarthy.

It takes confidence to break a world record and we have world record holder and Olympic champion and world champion for the 400m. That is legend Wayde van Niekerk.

He is speaking to us the #The Upside of Failure.

I think a disappointment sometimes becomes uncontrollable. We never prepare or expect it, it always has an element of surprise. But I try to l; look at it in a spiritual way to try and use my spirit and spiritual beliefs and guidance. When I get challenge or failure creeps in I try and approach it as peacefully as I can and try and control the controllable. I know it's a cliche but it's a big part of keeping yourself safe sane and calm at a level where you can handle what I am being faced with today.

Wayde Van Niekerk - SA Sprinter

You do give what the challenge and what you're facing the respect, bot not wasting energy on it. I try not to dwell on the challenge and forget the love and support that I get.

Wayde Van Niekerk - SA Sprinter

My most recent challenge will be my injury. It took me to a place where I regretted the decisions I too. I regretted playing in a rugby match, but it was a massive moment of honour for me. I rubbed shoulders with the greats such as Benni McCarthy. But that is where I got the injured. But I needed to move from that. That is when I started fixing my mind on where I wanted to go.

Wayde Van Niekerk - SA Sprinter

I told Micheal Johnson in a BBC interview that I regret taking part in that rugby match But when I had to think of my reality. That conversation with him was where I was driven by transparency.

Wayde Van Niekerk - SA Sprinter

Listen below for the full interview...


