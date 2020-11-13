When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk
It takes confidence to break a world record and we have world record holder and Olympic champion and world champion for the 400m. That is legend Wayde van Niekerk.
He is speaking to us the #The Upside of Failure.
I think a disappointment sometimes becomes uncontrollable. We never prepare or expect it, it always has an element of surprise. But I try to l; look at it in a spiritual way to try and use my spirit and spiritual beliefs and guidance. When I get challenge or failure creeps in I try and approach it as peacefully as I can and try and control the controllable. I know it's a cliche but it's a big part of keeping yourself safe sane and calm at a level where you can handle what I am being faced with today.Wayde Van Niekerk - SA Sprinter
You do give what the challenge and what you're facing the respect, bot not wasting energy on it. I try not to dwell on the challenge and forget the love and support that I get.Wayde Van Niekerk - SA Sprinter
My most recent challenge will be my injury. It took me to a place where I regretted the decisions I too. I regretted playing in a rugby match, but it was a massive moment of honour for me. I rubbed shoulders with the greats such as Benni McCarthy. But that is where I got the injured. But I needed to move from that. That is when I started fixing my mind on where I wanted to go.Wayde Van Niekerk - SA Sprinter
I told Micheal Johnson in a BBC interview that I regret taking part in that rugby match But when I had to think of my reality. That conversation with him was where I was driven by transparency.Wayde Van Niekerk - SA Sprinter
