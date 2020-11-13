[WATCH] Shekhinah performs her latest single 'Fixate'





Shekhinah is back with a brand new single.

The talented award-winning musician says Fixate is a continuation of her Rose Gold album.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka on 702 Unplugged, Shekhinah says ost of the songs she writes are mostly about her experiences.

Fixate for me is like the first love letter to myself. Shekhinah, Musician

Fixate is about me realising I haven't been on my team for a long time. Shekhinah, Musician

