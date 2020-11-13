Interest in our food security offerings keeps growing - Makers Valley





Makers Valley CEO Thobile Chittenden says the response they have received since being on 702 has been exceptional.

Speaking to John Perlman, she says more people want to replicate their programme and it has been a good experience.

Makers Valley Partnership in inner-city Johannesburg is trying to meet the needs of the local community through this Covid-19 pandemic. The organisation is also focusing on raising awareness on food security.

The Dis-Chem partnership has been absolutely incredible, we had our first shop a week and a half ago. The staff was welcoming and friendly. Thobile Chittenden, CEO - Makers Valley

We don't want to be doing this food security just through this lockdown season, we have extended our soup kitchens into six community kitchens. Thobile Chittenden, CEO - Makers Valley

