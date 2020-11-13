Serving Bara for 29 years: Dr Balton one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners





Dr Sadna Balton has been named one of the Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners.

From having six staff members to 39, Dr Balton heads up the largest audiology department in South Africa.

Speaking to John Perlman, Balton says she has been working at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for 29 years.

We have shown what we do and have proved ourselves and when we sit at the table people listen to us. Dr Sadna Balton, Head of Speech Therapy and Audiology - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

We ensure that people who come into our department at Bara they get the best possible available service. It is a department we built on integrity. Dr Sadna Balton, Head of Speech Therapy and Audiology - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

