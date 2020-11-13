Serving Bara for 29 years: Dr Balton one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners
Dr Sadna Balton has been named one of the Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners.
From having six staff members to 39, Dr Balton heads up the largest audiology department in South Africa.
Speaking to John Perlman, Balton says she has been working at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for 29 years.
We have shown what we do and have proved ourselves and when we sit at the table people listen to us.Dr Sadna Balton, Head of Speech Therapy and Audiology - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
We ensure that people who come into our department at Bara they get the best possible available service. It is a department we built on integrity.Dr Sadna Balton, Head of Speech Therapy and Audiology - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Police: Criminals desperate to cash in over festive season
Bheki Cele said the police needed to do more to clamp down on the crime, which sometimes claimed the lives of bystanders and community members.Read More
Interest in our food security offerings keeps growing - Makers Valley
Makers Valley CEO Thobile Chittenden says the response they have received since being on 702 has been exceptional.Read More
There are just too many ways to prepare and enjoy eat a potato meal!
Potatoes South Africa assistant marketing manager Immaculate Zinde speaks about the different ways one can enjoy the potatoes.Read More
Commissioner Khehla Sitole fires deputy Mgwenya following corruption allegations
Bonang Mgwenya was arrested on charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and theft last month and appeared in court.Read More
Is cancel culture effective or is it just grandstanding?
Pundits discuss the effectiveness of cancel culture in South Africa and why people use it.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appears in court
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is appearing at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on corruption charges.Read More
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month
Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.Read More
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019
The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.Read More
I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa
The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.Read More
Going beyond call of duty: Unathi Filita one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners
Filita has helped 100 youths find employment at the local Volkswagen plant in the Eastern Cape.Read More