Joe Biden wins Arizona, the first Democrat to do so since 1996





Arizona last voted a Democrat for President in 1996. US correspondent Simon Marks has the latest on this state and more regarding the elections.

Last night Arizona was declared for Joe Biden. He is the first Democrat to win it since 1996. Simon Marks, US Correspondent

It is very clear that this thing is over and Joe Biden has won it. The people who ran the elections and international observers insist they witnessed no fraud whatsoever with the elections. Simon Marks, US Correspondent

