Joe Biden wins Arizona, the first Democrat to do so since 1996
Arizona last voted a Democrat for President in 1996. US correspondent Simon Marks has the latest on this state and more regarding the elections.
Last night Arizona was declared for Joe Biden. He is the first Democrat to win it since 1996.Simon Marks, US Correspondent
It is very clear that this thing is over and Joe Biden has won it. The people who ran the elections and international observers insist they witnessed no fraud whatsoever with the elections.Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Politics
Ace Magashule granted R200,000 bail as his former PA turns state witness
Media24 reporter Charles Smith and NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema reflect on the ANC secretary-general's court appearance.Read More
DA brand problems contributed to election loss - Independent elections analyst
Dawie Scholtz reflects on the voting that took place on Wednesday, which saw the Democratic Alliance losing in many wards.Read More
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019
The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.Read More
I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa
The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.Read More
'There'll be 5%-8% rise in trauma cases with lifting of lockdown restrictions'
Pundits reflect on President Cyril Ramaphosa's COVID-19 address where some lockdown restrictions were lifted.Read More
Kimi Makwetu placed welfare of citizens above his own - Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu
Pundits pay tribute to the late outgoing auditor-general who passed away on Wednesday afternoon.Read More
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office
Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm
The address follows a sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting.Read More
Service delivery displeasure leads to low by-election voter turnout in Emfuleni
Election analyst Wayne Sussman and Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka reflect on voting taking place across the country.Read More
Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst
Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud.Read More