



JOHANNESBURG - Communities in southern Johannesburg are marching against crime and what they say is a poor response by police.

Residents from Ennerdale, Finetown and Lawley are marching through the streets to hand over a memorandum to the local police and Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.

They are demanding stronger action from the authorities to deal with serious crimes like rape and murder.

Cliffy Smith, one of the organisers of the march, said they have had enough with police not taking crime serious enough.

“We’ve got a drug problem. We say to police… we even give them directions to where they have to go to. What happens? They just go through the back to collect and they come back with no case. We are g*tvol to be honest with you,” Smith said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Residents of Joburg South say they are g*tvol of crime, police corruption