Hawks probe as Bushiris didn't report to police station, claim to have fled SA





JOHANNESBURG - Did Shepherd and Mary Bushiri really flee to their home country Malawi, thereby defying their bail conditions? That's what the Hawks are trying to find out on Saturday.

In a post on his social media pages, Shepherd Bushiri said they left South Africa over safety concerns and that despite their concerns reporting to police, there has been no protection from the state.

“There have been clear and evident attempts to have myself, my wife and my family killed and despite our several attempts to report to authorities, there has never been state protection," he said.

The Hawks said this is in contravention of their bail conditions as set in the Pretoria Magistrate Court.

Earlier this month the couple were released on R200,000 bail, with the magistrate ruling that they were not a flight risk.

"At this stage, we can confirm that he did not report at the police station as requested and agreed upon which is also an act of contravention of a court order, the Hawks said.

"Investigators together with prosecutors have been working tirelessly since it came to light that he did not report at the police station.

An investigation into failure to comply with the court order is under way.

Eyewitness News has contacted Bushiri's lawyer who confirmed that he has no knowledge of his client's whereabouts.

