Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones





Refiloe Mpakanyane Karabo Kgoleng chats to about the review of Nisi Daniels's book Whitewashing my yellow bones.

It's 41 pages long. It's not a short story. It is a memoir but not really, it's also a musings but not quite. It's also about her family and the mystery of South Africa that is in her bones. Karabo Kgoleng, Literary journalist

You and I can read 41 pages in, like, 10 minutes. This one you have to take your time with it, maybe move to another chair and sit by the window with some light, maybe close the curtains afterwards. Karabo Kgoleng, Literary journalist