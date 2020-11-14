Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones
Refiloe Mpakanyane Karabo Kgoleng chats to about the review of Nisi Daniels's book Whitewashing my yellow bones.
It's 41 pages long. It's not a short story. It is a memoir but not really, it's also a musings but not quite. It's also about her family and the mystery of South Africa that is in her bones.Karabo Kgoleng, Literary journalist
You and I can read 41 pages in, like, 10 minutes. This one you have to take your time with it, maybe move to another chair and sit by the window with some light, maybe close the curtains afterwards.Karabo Kgoleng, Literary journalist
Essentially this is one book where I didn't get an AI (advertising information) for this one. What usually happens is that publishers will send you an AI and you get an idea of what to say about the book, but this one doesn't work that way.Karabo Kgoleng, Literary journalist
More from Lifestyle
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk
The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni McCarthy.Read More
Make your retirement savings last longer
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.Read More
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month
Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.Read More
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'
The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules.Read More
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity'
The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs.Read More
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads
Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer
This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city.Read More
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support?
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one.Read More
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'
The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More