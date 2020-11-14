Shepherd & Mary Bushiri say they’ll return to SA if govt meets their demands
JOHANNESBURG – Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri insists he is not running away from being prosecuted in South Africa.
The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) leader and his wife, Mary, confirmed on Facebook on Saturday that they had fled to Malawi. The Hawks also confirmed that the couple did not report to their nearest police station on Friday as required in their bail conditions.
The Bushiris are out on bail facing charges which include fraud, theft, and money laundering to the value of over R100 million. They were released on R200,000 bail more than a week ago following their arrest in October.
They said they left South Africa for their home country after fearing for their safety.
In the Facebook post, the couple called on the South African government to recuse all those involved in their trial from investigators to prosecutors.
They were also pleading with authorities not to revoke their bail, despite defying their conditions by leaving the country.
“I would like to inform the general public that my wife, Mary, and I are temporarily in our home country, Malawi, because of safety and security issues since 2015. These matters have gotten worse after we just got both our bails.
“There have been clear and evident attempts to have myself, my wife and my family killed and despite our several attempts to report to authorities, there has never been State protection,” the Bushiris said.
They added: “Our coming to Malawi, hence, is a tactical withdrawal from the Republic of South Africa solely meant to preserve our lives.
“These attempts have been heightened with recent spates of arrests and detentions that we felt the only way for us to clear our names before the law is to ensure that our lives are preserved.”
Bushiri insisted they were only willing to return to South Africa their demands are met. He requested the government of Malawi to liaise with the South African government to ensure that their demands are met.
The couple also maintained they were innocent and claimed they were not receiving a fair trial in South Africa.
“My wife and I strongly believe in our innocence, but this cannot be proved if our lives are not preserved. We have to be alive to testify to our innocence.”
HAWKS PROBE FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH COURT ORDER
Meanwhile, the Hawks said the news that the Bushiris had fled the country was in contravention of their bail conditions as set in the Pretoria Magistrate Court.
“At this stage, we can confirm that he did not report at the police station as requested and agreed upon which is also an act of contravention of court order,” said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale in a statement.
She added: “Investigators together with prosecutors have been working tirelessly since it came to light that he did not report at the police station. The current posts purporting to be issued by Bushiri, who is said to be in Malawi, are being authenticated and verified.
“Investigation around failure to comply with the court order is underway.”
Hawks probe as Bushiris didn't report to police station, claim to have fled SA
The Hawks said this is in contravention of their bail conditions as set in the Pretoria Magistrate Court.Read More
Residents of Joburg South say they are g*tvol of crime, police corruption
Cliffy Smith, one of the organisers of the march, said they have had enough with police not taking crime serious enough.Read More
Serving Bara for 29 years: Dr Balton one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners
Dr Sadna Balton says they ensure that people who come to their department get the best possible available service at the hospital.Read More
Police: Criminals desperate to cash in over festive season
Bheki Cele said the police needed to do more to clamp down on the crime, which sometimes claimed the lives of bystanders and community members.Read More
Interest in our food security offerings keeps growing - Makers Valley
Makers Valley CEO Thobile Chittenden says the response they have received since being on 702 has been exceptional.Read More
There are just too many ways to prepare and enjoy eat a potato meal!
Potatoes South Africa assistant marketing manager Immaculate Zinde speaks about the different ways one can enjoy the potatoes.Read More
Commissioner Khehla Sitole fires deputy Mgwenya following corruption allegations
Bonang Mgwenya was arrested on charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and theft last month and appeared in court.Read More
Is cancel culture effective or is it just grandstanding?
Pundits discuss the effectiveness of cancel culture in South Africa and why people use it.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appears in court
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is appearing at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on corruption charges.Read More
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month
Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.Read More