Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row

14 November 2020 7:42 PM
by Nick Archibald
Tags:
Banyana banyana
Cosafa Women's Championship
Botswana women's football team

Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half.

CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana made history when they lifted their fourth Cosafa Women's Championship title.

Facing Botswana in the final on Saturday, it took only two minutes for the South Africans to open their account.

Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half.

In the second half, a relentless attack saw Gabriela Salgado find the back of the net for Banyana to go 2-0 up.

A solitary goal for Botswana followed as Thando Mokgabo found the back of the net, but it wasn't enough as the South Africans held on for their seventh Cosafa title.

Holweni took her goal tally to eight which saw her take home the Cosafa Golden Boot Award.

Hilda Magaia was awarded the Player of the Tournament.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row


Share this:
