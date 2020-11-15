DA: More than 80 Life Esidimeni tragedy victims still waiting for compensation
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng said more than 80 victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy were still waiting for their compensation.
It’s understood only R6.5 million of the R120 million set aside as compensation has been distributed this year with payment still outstanding for dozens of families.
Almost 1,600 psychiatric patients were caught up in the scandal when they were moved From Life Esidimeni centres to ill-equipped and underfunded NGOs in Gauteng in 2015.
At least 144 died, many in the most wretched of circumstances.
It was a scandal that rocked the country and years later some of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy will need to wait even longer before they can receive all their compensation.
According to Gauteng Premier David Makhura's office, the underspending is due to lockdown restrictions which resulted in delays in the verification process of claimants.
The DA’s Jack Bloom said by failing to resolve these issues, government was being negligent of the inhumane treatment suffered by mental health patients.
“It’s very disappointing that after all these years, there are still 81 claimants of the Life Esidimeni tragedy who still haven’t been paid out. The vast majority of the budget this year has not been paid at all. I think it’s a great pity that we’ve got all these issues and I think it’s time for the Gauteng government to expedite all the payments.”
Meanwhile, the Gauteng government is expected to head to court next week to ask for a curator to be put in charge of administering the pay-out process
However, aggrieved family members want their own lawyers to administer the trust as they have doubts about the attorneys that are to be appointed by the provincial government.
WATCH: Another Life Esidimeni patient found
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA: More than 80 Life Esidimeni tragedy victims still waiting for compensation
More from Local
Govt initiates extradition process to get Bushiris back to SA
The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their bail conditions.Read More
Most government officials 'don't take community radio stations seriously'
Octavius Masemola of Eyethu FM says officials must stop blue ticking local stations only to then use them during elections.Read More
Msimanga: My priority is to ensure effective service delivery across Gauteng
Msimanga a former Tshwane Mayor was elected during the party's virtual congress.Read More
Shepherd & Mary Bushiri say they’ll return to SA if govt meets their demands
The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) leader and his wife, Mary, confirmed on Facebook on Saturday that they had fled to Malawi.Read More
Hawks probe as Bushiris didn't report to police station, claim to have fled SA
The Hawks said this is in contravention of their bail conditions as set in the Pretoria Magistrate Court.Read More
Residents of Joburg South say they are g*tvol of crime, police corruption
Cliffy Smith, one of the organisers of the march, said they have had enough with police not taking crime serious enough.Read More
Serving Bara for 29 years: Dr Balton one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners
Dr Sadna Balton says they ensure that people who come to their department get the best possible available service at the hospital.Read More
Police: Criminals desperate to cash in over festive season
Bheki Cele said the police needed to do more to clamp down on the crime, which sometimes claimed the lives of bystanders and community members.Read More
Interest in our food security offerings keeps growing - Makers Valley
Makers Valley CEO Thobile Chittenden says the response they have received since being on 702 has been exceptional.Read More
There are just too many ways to prepare and enjoy eat a potato meal!
Potatoes South Africa assistant marketing manager Immaculate Zinde speaks about the different ways one can enjoy the potatoes.Read More