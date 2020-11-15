Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:39
Vodacom's results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 18:49
Astral Foods results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Tim Harford. How to make the world add up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dorah Sithole
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt initiates extradition process to get Bushiris back to SA The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their b... 15 November 2020 4:27 PM
Most government officials 'don't take community radio stations seriously' Octavius Masemola of Eyethu FM says officials must stop blue ticking local stations only to then use them during elections. 15 November 2020 3:19 PM
Msimanga: My priority is to ensure effective service delivery across Gauteng Msimanga a former Tshwane Mayor was elected during the party's virtual congress. 15 November 2020 1:43 PM
View all Local
Joe Biden wins Arizona, the first Democrat to do so since 1996 US correspondent Simon Marks says international observers insist they witnessed no fraud whatsoever with theUS elections. 13 November 2020 5:51 PM
Ace Magashule granted R200,000 bail as his former PA turns state witness Media24 reporter Charles Smith and NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema reflect on the ANC secretary-general's court appearance. 13 November 2020 1:00 PM
DA brand problems contributed to election loss - Independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz reflects on the voting that took place on Wednesday, which saw the Democratic Alliance losing in many wards. 13 November 2020 7:28 AM
View all Politics
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half. 14 November 2020 7:42 PM
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Shekhinah performs her latest single 'Fixate' The award-winning artist says on #Unplugged the song is the first love letter to herself. 13 November 2020 3:51 PM
[WATCH] Girl performing skateboard trick and getting it right, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 November 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Guy places ring in Big Mac burger to propose, and girlfriend says yes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 November 2020 8:42 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Msimanga: My priority is to ensure effective service delivery across Gauteng

15 November 2020 1:43 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Tshwane
Solly Msimanga
Gauteng
Service delivery

Msimanga a former Tshwane Mayor was elected during the party's virtual congress.

JOHANNESBURG – Newly elected Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said his priority was to ensure the effective delivery of basic services across the province.

Msimanga a former Tshwane Mayor was elected during the party's virtual congress.

He previously held the role on an interim basis after the abrupt resignation of former leader John Moodey.

Msimanga's election comes days after the DA’s dismal performance in the recent by-elections where it lost municipal wards in Gauteng to the ANC and smaller opposition parties.

Addressing the provincial congress after his win, Msimanga said he would be championing efficient service delivery.

“We need to make sure that municipalities like Emfuleni, Mogale, Ekurhuleni get the services that they deserve. And I said to the team, we now need to hit the ground running, we now need to be the champions of service delivery. Where we govern, we need to make sure we provide proper services and where we are in a position, we need to hold the executive to account so that they give the people the services that they deserve.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Msimanga: My priority is to ensure effective service delivery across Gauteng


15 November 2020 1:43 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Tshwane
Solly Msimanga
Gauteng
Service delivery

More from Politics

joe-biden-2jpg

Joe Biden wins Arizona, the first Democrat to do so since 1996

13 November 2020 5:51 PM

US correspondent Simon Marks says international observers insist they witnessed no fraud whatsoever with theUS elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201113-ace-magashule-edjpg

Ace Magashule granted R200,000 bail as his former PA turns state witness

13 November 2020 1:00 PM

Media24 reporter Charles Smith and NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema reflect on the ANC secretary-general's court appearance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

iec elections

DA brand problems contributed to election loss - Independent elections analyst

13 November 2020 7:28 AM

Dawie Scholtz reflects on the voting that took place on Wednesday, which saw the Democratic Alliance losing in many wards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150813thembinkosi.jpg

Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019

12 November 2020 7:01 PM

The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa

12 November 2020 4:44 PM

The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus Covid-19 South African flag 123rf

'There'll be 5%-8% rise in trauma cases with lifting of lockdown restrictions'

12 November 2020 1:25 PM

Pundits reflect on President Cyril Ramaphosa's COVID-19 address where some lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200903-kimi-makwetu-edjpg

Kimi Makwetu placed welfare of citizens above his own - Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu

12 November 2020 7:49 AM

Pundits pay tribute to the late outgoing auditor-general who passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office

11 November 2020 6:52 PM

Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm

11 November 2020 5:37 PM

The address follows a sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2019 Langa Red Cross Society voting station 06

Service delivery displeasure leads to low by-election voter turnout in Emfuleni

11 November 2020 1:16 PM

Election analyst Wayne Sussman and Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka reflect on voting taking place across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

201104-bushiri-court-edjpg

Govt initiates extradition process to get Bushiris back to SA

15 November 2020 4:27 PM

The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their bail conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eyethu-fmjpg

Most government officials 'don't take community radio stations seriously'

15 November 2020 3:19 PM

Octavius Masemola of Eyethu FM says officials must stop blue ticking local stations only to then use them during elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life Esidimeni hospital in boksburg

DA: More than 80 Life Esidimeni tragedy victims still waiting for compensation

15 November 2020 1:06 PM

It’s understood only R6.5 million of the R120 million set aside as compensation has been distributed this year with payment still outstanding for dozens of families.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bushiri

Shepherd & Mary Bushiri say they’ll return to SA if govt meets their demands

14 November 2020 5:01 PM

The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) leader and his wife, Mary, confirmed on Facebook on Saturday that they had fled to Malawi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bushiri

Hawks probe as Bushiris didn't report to police station, claim to have fled SA

14 November 2020 1:13 PM

The Hawks said this is in contravention of their bail conditions as set in the Pretoria Magistrate Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saps+police+gun+badge+xgold+2012+south+african+police+services.png

Residents of Joburg South say they are g*tvol of crime, police corruption

14 November 2020 12:36 PM

Cliffy Smith, one of the organisers of the march, said they have had enough with police not taking crime serious enough.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

maxresdefaultjpg

Serving Bara for 29 years: Dr Balton one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners

13 November 2020 5:08 PM

Dr Sadna Balton says they ensure that people who come to their department get the best possible available service at the hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burglar-3958612-1280jpg

Police: Criminals desperate to cash in over festive season

13 November 2020 4:47 PM

Bheki Cele said the police needed to do more to clamp down on the crime, which sometimes claimed the lives of bystanders and community members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

makers-valley-2jpg

Interest in our food security offerings keeps growing - Makers Valley

13 November 2020 4:30 PM

Makers Valley CEO Thobile Chittenden says the response they have received since being on 702 has been exceptional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-10jpg

There are just too many ways to prepare and enjoy eat a potato meal!

13 November 2020 2:25 PM

Potatoes South Africa assistant marketing manager Immaculate Zinde speaks about the different ways one can enjoy the potatoes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Govt initiates extradition process to get Bushiris back to SA

Local

DA: More than 80 Life Esidimeni tragedy victims still waiting for compensation

Local

Msimanga: My priority is to ensure effective service delivery across Gauteng

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Limpopo police hunt poachers who shot and killed a rhino on local game farm

15 November 2020 5:37 PM

ANC Southern Cape regional chair Jovan Bruinders passes away

15 November 2020 5:21 PM

Govt initiates extradition process to get Bushiris back to SA

15 November 2020 4:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA