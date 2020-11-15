Most government officials 'don't take community radio stations seriously'
Some of the roleplayers in the media industry started at either campus or community radio stations, which have acted as a springboard to mainstream platforms.
Clement Manyathela speaks to community radio presenters to find out what role the stations play, the challenges they encounter and how they overcome them.
On the line are Motseki Mabuya, host of YB20 Breakfast Show and station manager at Hope Fm, Kabelo Kehalotse, host of AlexFM Talk (Monday-Thursday 19h00-21h00) and Octavius Masemola, host of #TheJamFactor on Saturday 12h00-15h00 on Eyethu FM.
If you look at the community media, one of the platforms that one would say if it was available during the time of tey mass democratic movement, I think we would have been the first people to take the news to the rest of the world. In 1996 when we saw AlexFM becoming the first community radio station in South Africa, it was quite good news because we managed to take all the miasma of our political stories that the people still remember - remember the TRC, a lot of headlines on the gravy train and the like.Kabelo Kehalotse, host of AlexFM Talk
Now in the last quarter of 2020 people still see the importance of community radio stations but the odious part is that the funding model for community media is really not sustainable, to an extent that the station manager at some point would have to figure as to whether he had to approach the media buyers in order to ensure they bring money into the radio station in the form of advertising revenue.Kabelo Kehalotse, Host of AlexFM Talk
The local people that you serve in the community, you would be aware that (they are affected by the fact that) there is a high level of unemployment, there are high levels of businesses that are not doing well in South Africa. The community media has to depend on this kind of model.Kabelo Kehalotse, Host of AlexFM Talk
The people take community radio stations quite seriously because they are there on the ground, they address their issues directly. You have a feel of what they want to raise and the questions that they have.Octavius Masemola, Host of #TheJamFactor on Eyethu FM
In terms of financing some of these radio stations, it's quite a challenge. But in terms of accessing the government officials who must come and account and answer questions or concerns that local people have, is problematic because sometimes you find them on their own terms. Most of them don't take community radio stations seriously.Octavius Masemola, Host of #TheJamFactor on Eyethu FM
If they can stop blue ticking and only coming to people during elections, we would appreciate that.Octavius Masemola, Host of #TheJamFactor on Eyethu FM
The first door the politicians knock at during elections is the community radio.Motseki Mabuya, Host of YB20 Breakfast Show
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Govt initiates extradition process to get Bushiris back to SA
The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their bail conditions.Read More
Msimanga: My priority is to ensure effective service delivery across Gauteng
Msimanga a former Tshwane Mayor was elected during the party's virtual congress.Read More
DA: More than 80 Life Esidimeni tragedy victims still waiting for compensation
It’s understood only R6.5 million of the R120 million set aside as compensation has been distributed this year with payment still outstanding for dozens of families.Read More
Shepherd & Mary Bushiri say they’ll return to SA if govt meets their demands
The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) leader and his wife, Mary, confirmed on Facebook on Saturday that they had fled to Malawi.Read More
Hawks probe as Bushiris didn't report to police station, claim to have fled SA
The Hawks said this is in contravention of their bail conditions as set in the Pretoria Magistrate Court.Read More
Residents of Joburg South say they are g*tvol of crime, police corruption
Cliffy Smith, one of the organisers of the march, said they have had enough with police not taking crime serious enough.Read More
Serving Bara for 29 years: Dr Balton one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners
Dr Sadna Balton says they ensure that people who come to their department get the best possible available service at the hospital.Read More
Police: Criminals desperate to cash in over festive season
Bheki Cele said the police needed to do more to clamp down on the crime, which sometimes claimed the lives of bystanders and community members.Read More
Interest in our food security offerings keeps growing - Makers Valley
Makers Valley CEO Thobile Chittenden says the response they have received since being on 702 has been exceptional.Read More
There are just too many ways to prepare and enjoy eat a potato meal!
Potatoes South Africa assistant marketing manager Immaculate Zinde speaks about the different ways one can enjoy the potatoes.Read More