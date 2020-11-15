Most government officials 'don't take community radio stations seriously'





Some of the roleplayers in the media industry started at either campus or community radio stations, which have acted as a springboard to mainstream platforms.

Clement Manyathela speaks to community radio presenters to find out what role the stations play, the challenges they encounter and how they overcome them.

On the line are Motseki Mabuya, host of YB20 Breakfast Show and station manager at Hope Fm, Kabelo Kehalotse, host of AlexFM Talk (Monday-Thursday 19h00-21h00) and Octavius Masemola, host of #TheJamFactor on Saturday 12h00-15h00 on Eyethu FM.

If you look at the community media, one of the platforms that one would say if it was available during the time of tey mass democratic movement, I think we would have been the first people to take the news to the rest of the world. In 1996 when we saw AlexFM becoming the first community radio station in South Africa, it was quite good news because we managed to take all the miasma of our political stories that the people still remember - remember the TRC, a lot of headlines on the gravy train and the like. Kabelo Kehalotse, host of AlexFM Talk

Now in the last quarter of 2020 people still see the importance of community radio stations but the odious part is that the funding model for community media is really not sustainable, to an extent that the station manager at some point would have to figure as to whether he had to approach the media buyers in order to ensure they bring money into the radio station in the form of advertising revenue. Kabelo Kehalotse, Host of AlexFM Talk

The local people that you serve in the community, you would be aware that (they are affected by the fact that) there is a high level of unemployment, there are high levels of businesses that are not doing well in South Africa. The community media has to depend on this kind of model. Kabelo Kehalotse, Host of AlexFM Talk

The people take community radio stations quite seriously because they are there on the ground, they address their issues directly. You have a feel of what they want to raise and the questions that they have. Octavius Masemola, Host of #TheJamFactor on Eyethu FM

In terms of financing some of these radio stations, it's quite a challenge. But in terms of accessing the government officials who must come and account and answer questions or concerns that local people have, is problematic because sometimes you find them on their own terms. Most of them don't take community radio stations seriously. Octavius Masemola, Host of #TheJamFactor on Eyethu FM

If they can stop blue ticking and only coming to people during elections, we would appreciate that. Octavius Masemola, Host of #TheJamFactor on Eyethu FM

The first door the politicians knock at during elections is the community radio. Motseki Mabuya, Host of YB20 Breakfast Show

