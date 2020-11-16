Incoming AG Tsakani Maluleke to safeguard independence of the office
How will the Office of the Auditor-General build on the legacy of the late Kimi Makwetu?
Makwetu passed away last Wednesday after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018.
RELATED: Kimi Makwetu placed welfare of citizens above his own - Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu
The incoming auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke says she served under Makwetu for eight years and it is true that the he died with his boots on.
He was a strong warrior who died on the battlefield and I remain sad that we were unable to see him complete the last two weeks of his term. Makwetu achieved so much for the office, for the public sector, the profession in the country but also globally.Tsakani Maluleke, Incoming auditor-general
She says Makwetu upheld the values of the profession and was a consummate professional at all times.
The thing that will stay with me as I take on this challenge, is the courage in which he approached his work and right until the very end, he continued to show up for the staff and for all the stakeholders locally and internationally.Tsakani Maluleke, Incoming auditor-general
The moment calls for all South Africans to work with urgency in collaborating towards safeguarding resources, she adds.
it is one thing to implement the powers of the auditor-general as per the ammended Audit Act but it also another matter to ensure that we activate all of the key institutions that are going to safeguard resources.Tsakani Maluleke, Incoming auditor-general
We will make sure that the work we do remains consistent with independent insight and high levels of professionalism but also remains relevant to the lived experiences of South Africans.Tsakani Maluleke, Incoming auditor-general
Listen below to the full conversation:
